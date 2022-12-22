Justin Welby is wrong about Channel crossings
There is nothing immoral in discouraging dangerous voyages
Remember the Huguenots? The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, says we should. In a debate in the House of Lords on 9th December, he reminded peers of the welcome the Huguenots — French Protestants persecuted by Catholic France — received in England, and from the Church of England in particular. Their plight is well worth recalling, as is the policy of the English Crown to encourage (and pay for) tens of thousands of them to settle in England and in the colonies abroad.
Offering asylum to foreigners fleeing oppression is, Welby says, “our tradition, our history and our pride”. We should, he concludes, “make it our future”, too. There is much truth here, but the Archbishop’s wider reflections on the morality of asylum are misconceived. He misunderstands the responsibilities of government and the ways in which our country has in the past, and should in future, help oppressed foreigners. In particular, he is wrong about how to deal with small boats.
The sanctuary offered to the Huguenots should be a cause for national pride. In encouraging settlement in England, the Crown, with the support of Parliament, helped protect tens of thousands in a neighbouring state from persecution. It also denounced the injustice of France, England’s main rival, and weakened it by draining it of some of its ablest citizens.
Several centuries later, many continue to leave France seeking asylum on our shores, but not because they face persecution there. They are safe in France but choose to cross the Channel in a small boat, paying considerable sums to people smugglers to arrange entry into the UK, in breach of our immigration law. The worsening crisis of the Channel crossings is the context in which the moral foundations of asylum must now be considered.
Welby has been a fierce critic of the morality of the government’s Rwanda plan, denouncing it in his Easter sermon, in a subsequent Telegraph article, and in a letter to the Times with the other Lords Spiritual. In a Policy Exchange paper published a fortnight ago, I took issue with some of the Archbishop’s claims, as well as those of other church leaders, arguing that the moral imperative of caring for the stranger, which the Gospels mandate, does not mean that the Channel has to be an open route into Britain.
In the recent debate Welby says more than once, and quite forcefully, that the UK cannot take everyone, cannot help all those in need of help, and should have “a system which balances effective, accurate and clear control with compassion and dignity.” The Archbishop says he aims to support action that would “prevent small boats from crossing the channel”, but he also stresses that the UK is not taking many refugees and should take many more.
Astonishingly, he dismisses the provision our country has made to welcome Hong Kong residents — well over 100,000 to date and many more to come — by saying “and that, by the way, is not asylum but financial visas”. It may not involve an application for asylum as such, but it clearly involves flight from oppression. Welby also draws the wrong conclusion from the fact that developing countries host many more refugees than developed countries. This is much cheaper than settlement in the West and makes return more likely. Developed countries should help pay the costs, and the UK leads the way in this regard.
The control Welby claims to support does not presently exist. The small boats cannot safely be turned around in the Channel and France will not accept their immediate return. The Rwanda plan is a rational (if imperfect) attempt to address the problem, removing asylum-seekers to a safe third country, where they will be protected, yet the Archbishop decries the plan on the grounds that it outsources our responsibilities. This makes no sense, for the UK not only accepts that Rwanda must comply with international standards, but also commits to funding the protection of those who prove to be refugees. Welby asserts that the plan has failed to deter. Indeed, because it has not yet been tried at all.
The UK has good reason to resettle in safe third countries those who enter unlawfully on small boats, which would discourage others from (dangerous) unlawful entry and restore control of our borders. The historic tradition on which the Archbishop relies is alive and well in the provision our government has made, with wide public support, for temporary protection from Ukrainians escaping Russian aggression and for resettlement of the new Huguenots, the Hong Kong residents seeking to escape the oppressive reach of the Chinese Communist state.
Richard Ekins is Head of Policy Exchange’s Judicial Power Project and Professor of Law and Constitutional Government, University of Oxford
“Welby has been a fierce critic of the morality of the government’s Rwanda plan,”.
I remain a fierce critic of the immorality of Justin Welby. Amongst many instances, his apparent inability to confront the immorality of people smuggling. Or criticising a government for seeking to represent the people who elected them. Note that he doesn’t directly criticise the people. Nor the fact that he himself participates in government (inthe House of Lords) without ever being elected.
The man has no solutions. Only platitudes and complaints. And he’ll happily spend other people’s money and see them make sacrifices to salve his guilty conscience. But apparently nothing which costs him directly. “Those who can do, those who can’t preach”.
Might I also suggest that the Albanians (and many others) are not “fleeing oppression”.
What’s needed is an imaginative solution. The ultimate reason Albanians (and many others) come here is that no-one wants to invest there because no-one trusts the government. The answer is for the UK to lease a piece of coastal land in Albania and establish a colony under British jurisdiction where British companies can take advantage of the cheap labour without having to contend with corruption and gangsterism of the Albanian regime. It’s a win win.
Dangerous talk ! That’s almost colonialism … . But as you point out, it’s a proven way to make progress.
If we look at what’s happened in Eastern Europe since 1989, there’s probably been too many skilled people leaving to work in wealthier western European countries and not enough done to build up development and good government in the ex-Communist countries (which carried a sometimes historic and also a definite Communist legacy of corruption). So countries like Albania effectively get human asset-stripped by the West. Except there are two types of people that leave: a) young, able people who could develop the country and b) criminals. There aren’t enough capable, honest people left to put the country straight.
Language is everything, isn’t it? African countries accept a form of exploitation by the Chinese which provides them with few long term benefits. There is no significant skills transfer, for example. Or promotion of Africans into managerial roles. But it’s OK because no-one calls it ‘colonialism’. It’s ‘partnership’.
Just say No. Firmly and simply. We are committing altruistic suicide with no plan for the future. Christ is a moral guide and the way (among many other things) but not an organiser of nations and the deeply complex bureaucracy of modern times… it’s just silly to say otherwise. Welby will deter many from Christianity with his rhetoric.
You can discourage all the boats immediately by allowing asylum seekers to apply in France. You can then follow that up with rapid, effective, but humane processing. Many will then have to be helped back to their country of origin. Invest properly and do it properly.
I don’t have a particular problem with the Rwanda principle. If it’s a safe country then providing asylum there is an improvement for those feeling persecution. But I just v much doubt it’ll work – only a tiny proportion of channel boat crossers will end up there thus not generating sufficient disincentive, it’ll cost a fortune, and no doubt they’ll end up being other operational problems with it. Plus of course the track record of the Tories doesn’t inspire confidence in effective policy implementation. But as I say, in principle, I don’t share Welby’s concern. We’d remain responsible for it and we’d be paying.
Now I’m not a religious believer, but the little understanding I do have of Christian teaching makes me strongly suspect that if JC came back down to Earth he’d v much be with the asylum seekers – the dispossessed, the poor, the vulnerable. I suspect he’d absolutely tear into some of the attitudes displayed against these people and shame us. On that I concur with Welby.
I largely agree with most of what you say. Just not about Welby.
The asylum seekers are a minority of the current “migrants” as everyone well understands. The persistent attempts to look at what’s going on through a filter of genuine asylum seekers are frankly slightly dishonest and unhelpful.
What one may ask would JC have made of the people smugglers and economic migrants and those who wish to live off state benefits in another country for which they have never made any contributions (and may indeed never do so) ? But frankly, I don’t much care wat we might or miht not have thought. This is fundamentally about whether countries can still govern themselves and whether they are to be coerced into treating economic migrants (illegal immigrants amongst them) better than legal migrants and indeed even their own citizens.
If a government cannot and will not treat its own citizens at least as well as immigrants (legal or illegal), we are on the road to self-destruction. When it actually treats them worse (in things like housing priority), we have really serious problems.
Tony Blair was advised to focus on politics and to not “do God”.
Justin Welby should be advised to do precisely the opposite.
It should not be forgotten Welby’s interventions last year in respect of Vaccine Mandates, where he proclaimed all those who chose to be unvaccinated as “Immoral”. It would appear he views an awful lot of his flock as “iffy”!
It seems utterly lost on him, shrouded as he is in ermine, that around 50% of black British and 35% of British Muslim had at the time chosen not to be vaccinated. Over one third of Londoners at least would of had less rights than me, in theory, to enter a night club, venue or place of worship, etc. His devotion to failed science, big pharma and the technocracy may well exceed his devotion to God.
His remarks were further compounded in that it was during the run up to Christmas, after all where else in history would an outcast have sought sanctuary and compassion in the bleak midwinter only to be turned away by those in rich robes? The extent of his immorality and delusion are hard to fathom at Christmas or all the year round.
If he believed that which he superficially espouses, he would put the Church’s considerable estate to good use and offer people asylum, food and shelter under its roofs. Anyway, good to see some non-woke opinions coming from our senior academics.
And how does Justin Welby know that they are fleeing oppressors instead of fleeing justice or family responsibilities?
If local industry can be relocated to cheaper countries with lower taxation, fewer regulations and a weaker law enforcement, why should we consider relocating asylum seekers to cheaper countries as something reprehensible?
Welby’s role is simply to provide the Oxbridge mafia to which he belongs, and that runs this country entirely for its own benefit, with a patina of moral respectability. He does it well.
