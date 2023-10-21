Jonathan Sumption: War, lockdowns and lessons from the past
Will humanity ever escape the shadow of war?
Jonathan Sumption is a difficult man to define: revered historian, esteemed lawyer and one of Britain’s greatest public intellectuals. He came to greatest popular prominence during the Covid pandemic as one of the most lucid opponents of the Government’s lockdown policies. But as that era came to a close, he returned to a lifelong project — his acclaimed history of the Hundred Years’ War, now completed with the publication of the fifth volume.
Thanks for this excellent piece. Jonathan Sumption is exactly the sort of intellect we need more of here. I don’t agree with everything he says, but it’s said with such insight and authority that I have to listen and at least consider changing my views. Without people like this we’re all stuck in our echo chambers.
He is also a reminder that we do not need to freeze our views after an early judgement of a particular issue and the dangers of prematurely declaring contentious issues to be “settled”. We seem determined not to learn what the potential lessons from Covid have been – there’s a curious lack of curiosity.
