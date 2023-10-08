X Close
by UnHerd Staff
Sunday, 8
October 2023
Video
16:00

John Gray: thoughts after liberalism

The philosopher is calling for a return to realism
by UnHerd Staff

Philosopher and author of The New Leviathans John Gray joined Freddie Sayers at the UnHerd Club to discuss the end of liberal civilisation and a return to realism.

You can watch the full event above.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email

Already registered? Sign in

Join the discussion

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments