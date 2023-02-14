Is Ukraine trying to open a second front against Russia?
A once-supportive Georgia is now wary of being drawn into the war
Speaking on Saturday, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili alleged that Ukraine is trying to open a “second front” by drawing his nation into its war with Russia. “We have heard direct statements from Ukrainian officials that their goal is to open the second front,” said Garibashvili, who added that “attempts are still being made to transfer the Ukrainian war to our country.”
Garibashvili’s allegations were the latest in a string of similar claims from Georgian leaders. In January, the chairman of the country’s ruling party claimed a “global war party” has the goal of “artificially creating problems for Georgia”, with the aim of opening a second front. He argued that while Georgia has the military means to “make the situation worse for Russia”, doing so would “come at the cost of destroying Georgia”.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Georgia’s tense relations with Kyiv have been highlighted in recent days by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s criticisms of Tbilisi for imprisoning and allegedly mistreating former Georgian President and Ukrainian national Mikheil Saakashvili. Yet whatever the veracity of the Prime Minister’s claims, it is concerning that they carry a hint of credibility in the context of previous apparent attempts by Ukraine to expand the war beyond its own borders.
Garibashvili’s allegations came the day after Ukraine made headlines claiming that a Russian rocket had violated the airspace of NATO country Romania on its way to striking Ukraine from the Black Sea. Zelenskyy said that “several Russian missiles passed through the airspace of Moldova and Romania. These missiles are a challenge to NATO and collective security. This terror that can and must be stopped.”
Yet Romania denied that Russian missiles had entered its airspace, saying the nearest any rocket came was 22 miles from the border. Moldova confirmed that its own airspace had been violated.
If Romania is telling the truth, it is alarming to think that Ukraine may have invented an act of Russian aggression against a NATO country. Doubly concerning is the fact that this is not the first time a contradiction like this has occurred.
When a missile fell on Polish territory last November, it seemed for a few dreadful hours that World War Three was looming. Zelenskyy claimed in his daily address that “Russian missiles hit Poland”. He went on: “This is a Russian missile attack on collective security. This is a very significant escalation. We must act.”
Even when it was confirmed that the missile had been fired by Ukrainian air defence, he refused to back down, saying he had “no doubt it was not our missile”.
In this context, the accusations being made by the Georgian authorities seem less far-fetched, although they should still be taken with a heavy pinch of salt. Ukraine has a clear and understandable interest in broadening the war beyond its own borders, stretching Russian forces and ensuring even greater involvement from Western partners.
During his visits to London, Paris and Brussels last week, Zelenskyy again showed inspirational leadership and extraordinary personal magnetism. At the same time, apparent Ukrainian attempts to bring other countries into the war through inaccurate communications suggest that the West should be careful not to take everything he says at face value.
Canadian Lt. Gen. Roméo Dallaire in charge of keeping the peace in Rwanda was refused the means to do that, and so the genocide happened. His book of the evil, so much evil he said he saw the Devil, smelled him, knew him – and so by that came to know God exists, and wrote the book:
”Shake Hands with the Devil,”
When I see Zalenski and the slaughter going on, I feel those shaking his hand are doing just that…… To see Congress and Parliament applaud him astounds me – absolutely astounds me… How are they taken in by this? Is evil now winning the world?
PEACE NOW, enough of this charnelhouse, this destruction of humanity – Not one more penny, not one more bullet to this evil war – Peace Table – work it out.
But then we know this war destroying Ukraine and its people is nothing to do with them, they are the mere pawns, and their lands the chess board…. and evil as Dallarie describes rains down on the world from Davos and its tools like Biden and Boris, Putin, and the CCP –
””I know there is a God because in Rwanda I shook hands with the devil. I have seen him, I have smelled him and I have touched him. I know the devil exists and therefore I know there is a God.” ― Roméo Dallaire, ”Shake Hands With The Devil”
Let us hope God does become the direction the useful idiots in Parliament and Congress turn to, and away from the wickedness of this war – and Peace may be found instead of this hell.
I upvoted your comment but looks as if I had downvoted it. Very strange.
The “useful idiots” here are – as ever (and that’s where the phrase originated as I assume you know) – those who are suckered in to naively following the Moscow line. The sort of people that believe – indeed for whatever strange reasons desperately need to believe – that Putin can be believed and trusted. It’s usually driven by an irrational and unsatiable hatred of their own country.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe