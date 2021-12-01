Is this the end of Europe’s asylum system?

I kind of predicted this. I posted the following on an Economics and Politics site in 2017, in response to an article about migration:
“What is salutary about this piece by Robert Skidelsky is not so much what it is saying (which is ephemeral), but the shift in narratives and tone it presages, emanating from what might be classed as representative “conventional” academic and political thinking – a precursor to the absolute chaos of the coming two decades as a result of the tech-driven maelstrom that is now underway.
There are in fact *no answers* (at least none I have come across that are remotely coherent) to either mass migration or mass unemployment that will be the result of large-scale automation that has begun to unfold. The huge people flows of globalisation have a cost that the liberal intellengensia in the west will have no option but to acknowledge once it starts to hit them personally, which it will be soon enough. So western intellengensia will react, first by wriggling around on their principles, before bowing to the inevitable and pulling up the drawbridges. The rich north will have the means to do this, but not so much the poor south, so those huge people flows will simply transfer to poor-on-poor migration across the globe – huge unheeded flows already happening across porus borders between Bangladesh and India for example.
Populations across the globe will react by flip-flopping between lurches to progressively bizzare varieties of “the left” and “the right”, as social and political models created in the wake of the industralisation begin to die and become increasingly pointless – existing left-right debates are going to soon seem about as relevent as debates about how may angels can dance on the head of a pin.
We stand on edge of a startlingly fast global ramp in sociatal disruption, where, a least in the first instance current models of social and political thinking are replaced, by brutal, “devil take the hindmost”, downright Darwinian narratives.”
My point about tech, is that it is in fact technological advance that is both the cause, and the enabler of mass scale migration.
