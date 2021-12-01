About
by Aris Roussinos
December 2021
Spotted
Is this the end of Europe’s asylum system?

The EU has ruled that it will suspend access for at least six months
British political discourse always seems wildly divorced from that of our closest European neighbours, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the responses to the flow of predominantly economic migrants from Iraqi Kurdistan simultaneously massing on the EU’s borders, and making their way across the English Channel. 

While the British state is paralysed by balancing its legal commitment to offer asylum to those in need with the desire of the vast majority of voters to limit mass irregular migration, the European Commission has today taken the simple step of acceding to Poland, Latvia and Lithuania’s request to limit the access to Europe’s asylum system for the Kurds huddled on its border.

As Politico notes, the Commission intends to suspend access to Europe’s asylum procedures for six months, hold any migrants who cross in closed detention centres along the border for a maximum of four months while their applications and appeals are heard, and promptly fly any who do not have a legally solid asylum claim back to Iraq.

This ultimately applies to almost all of those on the border. The Kurdistan region is poorly governed, and its economy is in a parlous state, but neither of these afford refugee status under international law: most of the world is poorer and worse governed than Europe, but that does not mean the majority of the world’s population are legally considered potential refugees.  

The unanimity with which the EU’s most senior officials have drawn a firm line between economic migrants, in this instance exploited by the Belarusian autocrat, and asylum seekers with a legally valid claim to be considered for refugee status is a significant step. If applied elsewhere in Europe, it would mean the prompt return of the predominantly economic migrants who make up the majority of the flow of people across the Mediterranean to Italy and Spain. As official UN data shows, the majority of those currently making the dangerous southern crossing are from economically dysfunctional Tunisia, Bangladesh and Egypt, and not the war-torn Middle Eastern nations of popular imagination. 

Given the rapidly changing attitudes in Europe to migration since 2015, this is no doubt a necessary step if any functional asylum system for those in genuine fear of persecution is to be maintained. Zemmour may get all the attention, but when even a darling of FBPE centrism like Michel Barnier proposes to halt all extra-European migration into France for five years as part of his presidential bid, we can be sure the continent’s tectonic plates have shifted.

As in 2015, a sudden moral fervour for open borders may have long and unintended political consequences, as we are seeing develop now in Europe. Indeed, if you wish to discredit and abolish the entire system of asylum altogether, you need do nothing more than let the loud but overwhelmingly unpopular open borders advocates continue just as they are.

  • I kind of predicted this. I posted the following on an Economics and Politics site in 2017, in response to an article about migration:

    “What is salutary about this piece by Robert Skidelsky is not so much what it is saying (which is ephemeral), but the shift in narratives and tone it presages, emanating from what might be classed as representative “conventional” academic and political thinking – a precursor to the absolute chaos of the coming two decades as a result of the tech-driven maelstrom that is now underway.

    There are in fact *no answers* (at least none I have come across that are remotely coherent) to either mass migration or mass unemployment that will be the result of large-scale automation that has begun to unfold. The huge people flows of globalisation have a cost that the liberal intellengensia in the west will have no option but to acknowledge once it starts to hit them personally, which it will be soon enough. So western intellengensia will react, first by wriggling around on their principles, before bowing to the inevitable and pulling up the drawbridges. The rich north will have the means to do this, but not so much the poor south, so those huge people flows will simply transfer to poor-on-poor migration across the globe – huge unheeded flows already happening across porus borders between Bangladesh and India for example.

    Populations across the globe will react by flip-flopping between lurches to progressively bizzare varieties of “the left” and “the right”, as social and political models created in the wake of the industralisation begin to die and become increasingly pointless – existing left-right debates are going to soon seem about as relevent as debates about how may angels can dance on the head of a pin.

    We stand on edge of a startlingly fast global ramp in sociatal disruption, where, a least in the first instance current models of social and political thinking are replaced, by brutal, “devil take the hindmost”, downright Darwinian narratives.”

    My point about tech, is that it is in fact technological advance that is both the cause, and the enabler of mass scale migration.

  • As usual, our fantastically foolish and out of touch elite appeals, in its smarmy, self-righteous rhetoric, to a phantom “Europe” which has nothing whatsoever to do with the reality. It does so in order to prevent or resist the adoption of effective policy in many areas, but with especial regard to migration and asylum. Luckily for them, a sufficient percentage of the Remainiac middle class is similarly blinkered and sentimental, able to prance about celebrating old churches and fine wine at the same time as sponsoring developments which will see the first closed and the second banned, once our population is “diverse” enough. In the same way, they wallow in Burgundy or Tuscany whilst willing their utter destruction. Are they mad? Or stupid? Or malicious? Or self-punitive? Whatever the answer to that conundrum, the sooner they and their centres of power – the quangos, the bloated civil service, the agencies of over regulation and the subsidised “arts” – are swept from power, the better.

  • I offer another choice – bored. This is Guardian-land we are talking about. They grow up, discuss clever theories at university, start work, maybe have a house and children and then …. Nothing.
    So we have achieved everything we are supposed to achieve. We are 35 years old and that is it. Just grow old and become decrepit. We blame the System. How can we make the most trouble for the System? Hm. Maybe we can make things more difficult for everybody following us.

