The Truss premiership is now dead in the water
Axing the Chancellor won't fix the PM's problems
The partnership that wanted to unchain Britannia is now itself undone. Liz Truss has sacked her Chancellor, closest political ally, friend, and die-hard Trussketeer, Kwasi Kwarteng. It is a clear and desperate attempt to steady her premiership just a few weeks after getting the job.
A new Chancellor is, however, unlikely to mark a great regeneration, but rather the start of the endgame. The only question now is whether her political demise is long and drawn out or swift and merciful.
Kwarteng will return to the backbenches in ignominy. His tenure at the Treasury is the second shortest ever, behind Iain Macleod — a great politician who suffered an untimely death just a month into the role. Kwarteng managed just a week longer, but was felled by his own policies. His legacy is destined to be little more than a tricky pub quiz question.
With Jeremy Hunt by her side, Truss faces the same problems. Britain’s growth outlook remains bleak and public services are crumbling. Measures to support energy bills will still be costly yet politically essential. The same will prove true of uplifts to benefits and pensions. Little has changed from when she took office. The difference is that now she has fired her first shot, and hit only her Chancellor.
Truss’s ideas have not survived first contact with the markets or public opinion. The abolition of the 45p tax rate has been set aside; so too has the planned cut to corporation tax. A PM who entered on a message that taxes were choking the economy has been unable to slice through the Gordian Knot. A PM who said she would challenge the status quo, no matter what the experts or the polls thought, has backtracked. Her bluff has been called.
Truss now faces a credibility problem. Her economic policy was the bedrock of her pitch to the members. Part of her perceived strength was 10 and 11 Downing Street acting in concert, following the division between Johnson and Sunak. She cannot pretend the disastrous mini-budget was a frolic of Kwarteng’s own invention. It will be hard to escape its poisonous political legacy, or to convince the markets she can bring stability.
The PM is clearly trying a relaunch, but without a solid base. The press conference today shows she is still stilted, wooden and lacking in confident communication while she has also been forced to abandon the reforms she thought were key last month. She’s exposed her own bad judgment and also a lack of perseverance and self-belief. You cannot say you believe what you are saying, come-what-may, and then retreat at the backlash.
Truss’s mini-budget took on the public, the market, and the parliamentary party. In sacking Kwarteng and abandoning his plans she has chosen not to stare them down. There seems little she can offer now. Her premiership is without purpose. She is neutered and humiliated. Britannia is not unchained but Truss is unmoored. All that is to be confirmed is when, and how, she sinks.
Kwarteng is the only one to come out of this without ignominy …
he has been undone by a cohort of rebellious MP’s who Truss did not have the courage to face down …
instead she has become a person without integrity who knifed her friend in the back to (she thinks) save her own position
You forgot the bond market.
All this piece tells us, is that the Truss government is in deep trouble. Well, you don’t need a degree in political science to work that one out.
What would have been interesting to learn was what Truss and Kwarteng were trying to do. Were they addressing a real problem in the British economy, or an imaginary one? Did they prepare the public and the markets properly? Did other factors (eg quantitative tightening) get in the way? Was this just the wrong time to introduce a new set of economic policies?
Alas, we will have to get the answers to these questions elsewhere.
Truss & Kwarteng were trying to kick start a low productivity stagnant economy … rebellious Tory MP’s cavailed and she failed to face up to them.
She thinks she’s saved her own position by knifing her long time friend and political ally in the back.
a low productivity stagnant economy …
Yes, by supporting consumption through debt. UK GOV was going to borrow £2 to deliver (blue sky scenario) £1 of growth!
The next person that shouts “can we have a real conservative government?” needs to be marched off the stage.
We’ve had the austerity government, the Brexiteers, and the tax cutters. Next it might be a focus on the family, and maybe (eventually), immigration.
All the while, people moan “but what about a REAL conservative government?” like we’ve never had one.
Wake up, grow up. It is NOT enough to be a “real” conservative (whatever that is). Everyone has such a bitter and different view on what one is, it’s not good enough to sit back and moan for one.
The real question is, how much conservativism you can insert into a country rocked by recessions, COVID, and Eastern European wars. It is hard to do that.
I used to listen to the online commentators and journalists. The ones that never admit they’re wrong. The ones that are always bitter and declinist. They’d say “just cut taxes, that’s REAL conservativism”, and I believed them. I didn’t know about Barber, and knew nothing about inflation.
But, hey, a real tory would just cut taxes. No problem!
What a fool I was for listening and believing that.
So, call for “creating an environment for lower taxes so we can get them without fear of inflation or IMF criticism”. Not quite so snappy, but more sensible. Of course, that wouldn’t be enough, as another Sam Ashworth-Hayes would write another Critic Magazine article saying that wasn’t conservativism in any way. Not even a contribution towards “real” conservativism.
The commentators, media, and even the grassroots need to just shut up until they’ve worked out a more realistic message.
(Oh, and accept we need more infrastructure. You can’t just blame immigration. We’d have migrants dealt with by now and some people would still oppose new reservoirs and roads)
The Conservatives have messed up big time … Labour are unacceptable to many after their racism and bullying.
We need a realignment of British politics … how we achieve that ? … I have no idea
Labour are unacceptable to many after their racism and bullying.
Labor is going to win the next election. But keep telling yourself that the party is unacceptable if it makes you feel better.
We’re all doomed. Oh well tant pis
LOL, LOL, LOL
The Tory voters were warned by many different people (Sunak, Cummings, Rory Stewart) but the fools didn’t listen.
As one geriatric fool said about her “she has spirited conservatism”.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up