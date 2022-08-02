Is this a turning point in the Tory leadership race?
Liz Truss' double blunder might sink her whole campaign
There’s no doubt about it — Liz Truss has stuffed up. Indeed, her announcement on public sector pay is a double blunder that might sink her whole campaign.
At first sight it looked like she was trying to save £8.8 billion a year by cutting civil servants’ salaries outside London and the South East — the justification being that living costs are lower in the rest of the country. But as Sam Freedman points out, the total civil service wage bill is £16.5 billion. So how can trimming it through regionalised pay structures yield such an enormous saving?
The answer, of course, is that it can’t. Somewhere in the briefing process someone had confused civil servants with the much larger category of public sector workers. But as the policy details became clearer, so has the full extent of its political toxicity.
What Truss was actually proposing is a pay cut for millions of people employed in our public services. So that’s nurses in the North, soldiers in the South West, teachers on Tyneside — you get the idea. A gleeful Labour Party has called it “a fantasy recipe for levelling down”, but it’s worse than that. Truss’s proposal wouldn’t level anything, but further increase the regional imbalance in average earnings. It would also make it much for harder for schools and other vital services in left-behind areas to attract key staff, which is exactly why similar proposals were rejected years ago.
But then that’s the trouble with Truss — she’s in the habit of seizing on hare-brained schemes under the misapprehension that they’re both new and effective. Her policy of scattergun tax cuts to revive the economy is another key example — in particular her determination to reverse Rishi Sunak’s policy on corporation tax.
As Sunak forcefully explained at last night’s leadership hustings in Exeter, the Conservatives — under David Cameron and George Osborne — have already tried to boost the UK sluggish productivity by cutting business taxation. But it didn’t work — hence Sunak’s decision to use the tax system to provide better-targeted incentives for the real investment that this country so desperately needs.
If the Tories know what’s good for them, this week could be the turning point of the whole contest. As well as Truss’s pay policy fiasco, there’s the polling that shows that Rishi Sunak stands a better chance against Keir Starmer. And no wonder, because as the Exeter hustings made clear, Sunak is by far the best communicator.
It wasn’t that Truss did badly last night — she now knows what to do with herself on stage. And yet while she just blasts her way through her stump speeches, Sunak’s performance is dynamic — he can engage with and react to an audience in a way that she just can’t.
So, if the Conservatives want a Prime Minister who can kill it on the campaign trail, then there’s only one choice. In a general election, Truss’s sincere determination will only work if the country is already convinced of her message — or, indeed, anything a Tory says these days. Sadly for her, Boris has rather queered that pitch. Therefore the Tories need a leader with the emotional range to win people back — and, again, that is Sunak.
Before the Truss campaign’s spectacular act of self-sabotage, the big splash of last night was supposed to be Penny Mordaunt’s surprise endorsement. But today, I suspect that a very different penny will be dropping with the party faithful.
What a mess…..she was winning ..why rush out an ill thought through plan like that.
Actually the whole public sector should be forced to switch their pensions from salary linked and inflation protected defined benefit to DC like the rest of the country were forced to 20 years ago – this would amount to a massive saving in the long run and fund tax cuts for the rest of us.
Public sector salaries should also be capped and more people sacked for poor performance – the whole culture is wrong, more interested in writing woke rules and processes than doing a good value for money job for the tax payer
It was her saying she would criminalise cat-calling that made me realise the Tory party is about to let us down AGAIN.
Mind you, she’s preferable to the awful-in-so-many-ways Sunak.
Poundshop Thatcher
Twas Thatcher what levelled the North in the first place and replaced entire industries and the communities reliant on them with precisely Nothing
Hmmm… except creating the conditions to turn the UK into an employment powerhouse from the late 80s to 2020. And the north had been in severe decline in the 70s also.
No, Liz will comfortably win. From the Spectator:
Yet the very tone of the campaign so far is giving Truss’s people confidence. Sunak may be able to point to wider electoral appeal but he has so far offered little to excite the grassroots. ‘Liz trails on electability and likeability, but remember we elected Iain Duncan Smith in 2001. Our members have their own priorities – they don’t really care as much about the big picture,’ argues a senior MP. ‘Voters’ emotion will trump their logic.’
The Truss message is one of optimism, even if its realism has been questioned. ‘They [Team Sunak] are running a pretty negative campaign,’ says a Truss backer. ‘If people think there is an imaginary river, you don’t tell them there isn’t, you build them an imaginary bridge.’ This is why Truss has been quick to accuse Sunak of peddling Project Fear – despite the fact she was on the other side of it during the Remain campaign.
It was a mis-step, no question. On the plus side, however, it’s been swiftly dropped, proving her campaign can react quickly to events. Obviously the mistake shouldn’t have happened in the first place – and hopefully lessons can be learned from that – but something was bound to go wrong sooner or later, and as the front-runner the scrutiny will remain intense.
However, is this really a major turning point in the campaign? I can’t hep thinking this is wishful thinking from Peter, who clearly favours Sunak heavily. The race may narrow, in fact it probably will anyway as Truss was never going to get everything totally her own way. But a game-changing moment? I doubt it, but we’ll see.
Besides, it’s not like Sunak hasn’t also been making up policy on the hoof, as evidenced by his sudden conversion to tax cuts after as good as branding them criminally irresponsible.
