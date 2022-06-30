Is Big Tech exploiting Roe v Wade?

Dark Web

11:30

Misinformation on both sides is running rife

by Kristina Murkett

Big Tech platforms like Facebook are profiting from misinformation on their platforms. Credit: Getty

Another week, another mass outbreak of Big Tech “misinformation”. The Supreme Court’s recent ruling to revoke Roe vs Wade has led to a surge in videos advising herbal remedies for home abortions, with some amassing millions of views. Self-proclaimed experts recommend everything from pennyroyal (which can damage liver and kidneys) to ginkgo biloba (which can lead to excessive bleeding), all in the name of #mybodymychoice.

This is just a drop in the ocean. On the pro-choice side, we have celebrities like Halle Berry with hundreds of thousands of followers tweeting that the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is the same as abortion (it isn’t). On the pro-life side, old articles are recirculating claiming that the abortion pill isn’t safe (it is). From conspiracy theories that the Democrats support infanticide to campaigns to make abortion legal up until birth, polarised views dominate, and the silent majority who believe in the right to abortion (up until a certain point), have nothing to cling to in the riptide.

In the modern day culture wars, technology is territory, and websites are continuously being weaponised. Pro-life groups such as Students for Life of America use emotive videos and Facebook ads to promote ‘abortion pill reversal’, even though doctors have warned the process is ‘unproven and unethical.’ One study found that for the most-engaged abortion articles on Facebook, 63% of links with the most interactions came from websites that pushed anti-abortion falsehoods, while another found that for the five top results for ‘abortion pill’ on Google, only one contained information that was scientifically accurate. This is even more concerning given that the highest volume of online searches about abortion are in the states with the most restricted access.

Social media companies allowing these campaigns to spread on their platforms is highly profitable. Facebook, for example, made hundreds of thousands of dollars in advertising abortion pill reversals, which were shown to users — mostly young girls aged between 13 and 18 — over 18 million times.

There is also much to lose. Companies like Facebook are unlikely to establish a labelling campaign like they did for Covid partly because the debate is too politically charged, but also because it is so legally complicated. For example, if a state made it illegal to assist someone getting an abortion, could companies operating in that state geo-block information supporting an abortion decision? Abortion bans in states like Texas, Ohio and Idaho effectively put a price on personal health information, as data collected by apps, chatbots and hotlines can be used to track or even prosecute pregnant people seeking abortions.

The danger is real. There are already reports that in Texas, pharmacies are refusing to give prescriptions to treat miscarriages while patients with pregnancy complications are forced to wait until their condition becomes life-threatening. The Supreme Court’s ruling may be dangerous to women, but the online campaigns arising from it are even more so.