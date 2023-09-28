Ireland’s World Cup anthem exposes old class divisions
Sinn Féin supporters have reacted angrily to the singing of The Cranberries' ‘Zombie'
Irish rugby union teams are habitually overhyped but underperforming at World Cups. So the partying crowds in Paris will have felt relief as much as joy after Ireland, the world number one, edged defending world champions, South Africa, in a tight group stage battle on Saturday.
After the final whistle, with the encouragement of the Stade de France’s sound system, tens of thousands of Irish fans belted out The Cranberries’ 1994 hit ‘Zombie’, a banging victory anthem.
Many of those singing along will not even have known that The Cranberries’ lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan from Limerick, wrote Zombie in protest after the IRA’s 1993 bombing of Warrington, when two children were murdered and 56 people injured after devices were left in litter bins in one of the Cheshire town’s main shopping streets.
Some Sinn Féin supporters, however, seem to have known the song’s provenance only too well and reacted with fury to its adoption as a national rugby anthem. Tadhg Hickey, a Cork-based comedian whose snarky Republican videos are regularly shared on Gerry Adams’ social media accounts, blasted the song as “the perfect partitionist anthem” exemplifying southern ignorance of “the lived experience of Northern nationalists”.
Social media on both sides of the Irish border has been less interested in celebrating the win than dissecting the post-match chanting. Dublin-based Republican historian Kerron Ó Luain bewailed the song as representing the Dublin 4 press, the Irish Rugby Football Union, and the Irish Times who had “foisted rugby on the whole country as the national sport”. All of those institutions are associated with the upper-bourgeoisie in general and the small southern Protestant minority in particular.
The spat reveals much about Irish class and party cleavages. Outside a few pockets of blue-collar strength like Limerick, rugby in Ireland has historically been an upper-middle-class sport with huge overrepresentation of Protestants. Football is favoured by the urban working-classes, and Gaelic sports in the countryside.
Although this has changed in recent decades with clever marketing as well as Irish national and provincial teams’ on-pitch success, the cyber-spat has exposed the Republic’s deep class divisions, easily missed by outsiders. Nor is the Protestant minority, now dwarfed by the ‘new Irish’ from eastern Europe and the Global South, universally accepted as being assimilated. Sinn Féin, still as much a revolutionary movement as a party, can tend to see supporters of other political parties, even other Republicans, as traitors to the national cause.
The row also shows even Sinn Féin, a party famed for iron internal discipline, sometimes struggles with the crazier effluences of its online supporters — its leadership has wisely stayed away from this spat. Should the hype about Irish rugby teams at World Cups prove warranted for once, there is little doubt that Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill will be in Paris for the final and will belt out whatever the fans are singing.
The irony is that Ireland’s team of imported Maoris, Afrikaners, Australians of Scandinavian heritage — and the occasional Irishman — reflects the Republic’s successful embrace of a liquid globalisation that is washing away the old Ireland at the fringes. It’s unlikely these players will care much either way about what song is sung, and perhaps one day that will be the same for fans too.
The song has been used by Munster Rugby because the Cranberries were local. Someone in French Rugby has obviously been to a game at Thomond and thought it was great and so they’ve played it.
I think what really sticks in the Sinn Fein craw is that the fans loved it and sang along heartily.
I’m of Northern Protestant stock and like many of my ilk I’m a very big supporter of the Irish rugby team. This confuses my other half no end because my other loves are the Northern Ireland football team and the England cricket team.
The key thing is that if Sinn Fein ever want to have a single political entity on the island of Ireland, they will have to grapple with these sorts of identities.
They dream of Ireland as they want it and not as it is. They cannot let go of the Catholic Gaelic Irish state that the IRB and IRA and de Valera and so on wanted. They defined Ireland and Irishness by dint of being in opposition to Britain and Britishness. Anything that doesn’t fit that mould is anathema.
The real reason that some SF folk have been so exercised by Zombie is that the people have let them down by demonstrating that they really don’t care about the SF dream. It really isn’t them, nor their family, as Dolores O’Riordan sang. Ireland isn’t Catholic anymore. It’s barely Gaelic either. There are far more immigrants than ‘planters’.
There is a golden opportunity ahead of SF and other republicans to genuinely create ‘a new Ireland’ that encompasses all these identities, that welcomes and reassures Northern unionists that they have no need to fear ‘Rome Rule’, that the British part of their identity could be respected within a United Ireland. But SF won’t take that opportunity because there are just too many bigots who can’t look past their hatred of Britain to see their love of Ireland.
Social class has nothing to do with it. This is a generational thing. Younger Irish people have been given a totally distorted history of the Troubles, and are shockingly and nakedly nationalistic. It may be similar in China, certainly it is hard to think of any Western comparators. One is told that they support Sinn Fein because of the housing crisis. But only a fool could believe Sinn Féin’s open borders, high welfare, high tax and anti business policies (at least in the domestic economy: they are sucking up to the Multinational Corporations, whose tax receipts they believe will pay for it all) will bring any improvement, so that is difficult to accept. It has been many decades since Protestants, and particularly southern Protestants, were hugely over presented on the Irish rugby team. These days New Zealanders qualifying under the bizarre residency rule are more likely to be selected. If the English football team benefited from the same regime, they could pick from the cream of the Premier League, and win the World Cup every time!
Agreed. The fact that so many people, both north and south of the border, are voting Sinn Fein, a party inextricably linked to IRA violence, is telling.
I am of a generation that remembers the mainland IRA campaign and it’s impossible to shake this off, particularly as SF have never renounced what the IRA did and indeed, have at times doubled down (see Michelle O’Neill’s no alternative comment).
The new generation of voters inevitably have no concept of this and it is somewhat understandable they think like they do. History whitewashing is commonplace unfortunately.
Presumably rugby is historically a Protestant sport, an Anglo-Irish import, while that awful whining song has been revived as a modern karaoke classic such is the dearth of good pop songs nowadays.
