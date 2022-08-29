Insulate Britain was right all along
Not insulating British homes now looks like a massive own goal for the government
Given the astronomical rise in energy prices announced on Friday, which are only set to get worse in an energy crisis that may last a decade, former government advisers are now briefing that “ministers are increasing the risk of a supply shortage by failing to tell the public to save energy and should embark on an emergency program of insulation [my emphasis] and efficiency to reduce demand.”
No wonder: Britain’s antiquated housing stock is among the leakiest in Europe, better at heating the climate as a whole than our homes. 63% of domestic energy use in Britain is spent on heating homes, and mostly wasted, while the reliance on gas for heating — in around 90% of homes— means that Britain consumes what is now precious and ruinously expensive gas at twice the European average.
If only we’d been warned! But wait… Less than a year ago, for an UnHerd documentary, I spent time with activists from Insulate Britain who had embarked on a divisive and much-derided campaign of direct action to demand exactly such a state-backed emergency insulation program. Their methods may not have been popular, but were they right?
Certainly, not insulating British homes looks like a massive own goal for the government. As a 2019 House of Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee report made clear, “total energy use could be reduced by an estimated 25 per cent by 2035 through cost-effective investments in energy efficiency and low carbon heat—equivalent to the annual output of six Hinkley Point C” nuclear power stations, while additionally “66,000 to 86,000 new jobs could be sustained annually across all UK regions” in the process.
But this isn’t what we got. As a 2020 report for the House of Lords observed, “the rate of loft and wall insulation measures going into houses under government schemes is 95% lower than in 2012,” meaning that our national dependency on imported gas, and our personal exposure to ruinous heating bills, is far higher than it could or should have been. How did this happen? As always in this country, it comes down to our state’s incompetence.
The most recent government attempt at insulating British homes, the rushed-through 2020 Green Homes Grant, was scrapped after a few short months of chaotic failure. As the Conservative chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, the MP Philip Dunne remarked, “The Green Homes Grant scheme is a good idea but its implementation has been woeful,” turning into a “job destruction” program as householders found it impossible to gain access to funding and contractors were left unpaid, even where they were willing to hire and train new employees for such a short-lived scheme. As the Environmental Audit Committee found, the “botched” scheme was “rushed in conception and poorly implemented” and the “scheme administration appears nothing short of disastrous.”
Once again, everything comes down to eroded state capacity: the government came up with a good idea, couldn’t work out how to implement it, and outsourced the scheme design to an external contractor, ICF Consulting Services Ltd, who overpromised but couldn’t deliver. At the same time, excessive government red tape meant that of the 7,400 building companies eligible to apply for accreditation, only three actually bothered. The majority of householders applying were either rejected or withdrew their applications, meaning that instead of insulating 600,000 homes, only 47,500 were ever insulated, at a total cost of £256 million on the work, and £50.5 million on admin costs alone. Perhaps this was Insulate Britain’s biggest mistake: the greatest problem they faced isn’t that the government wasn’t willing to insulate homes, it’s that our state is now simply too incompetent.
I suspect Aris must be too young to remember that such schemes have been available for many years and have been widely adopted. I had two previous lofts done for free under similar schemes. I suspect the reason the figures for insulating homes was low in 2020 is because they were all done in the previous decade.
There are of course many hard-to-impossible to insulate houses in the country, particularly in the countryside. But that doesn’t mean a government scheme could do anything noticeable.
Yup. Got the walls done for free about 10 years ago, along with acres of loft insulation that I get lost in whenever I go up there.
Domestic electricity consumption represents less than a third of all electricity consumption – industrial and commercial consumption is far higher. Effectively insulating domestic homes would be very expensive, very intrusive, and would take years. It should shave a couple of percentage points off total consumption in the long run, but any implication that by itself it could significantly reduce the risk of blackouts this winter is deceitful. It certainly couldn’t have happened in sufficient scale in the last couple of years given lockdown restrictions on construction for much of that time. Green energy policies which deprioritised security of supply got us into this mess. Doubling down on green priorities will not get us out of it. This is dreadful stuff, from a writer who appears to have lost his bearings.
I am surprised. The writer is usually astute. But not today.
The Government has been plugging away at promoting home insulation for at least 40 years. It’s incorporated into new build regulations and around two thirds of British houses already have insulation. But that’s the bulk of the low hanging fruit done – and it’s slow going because it’s capital intensive. Of the remaining opportunities, between 1/3rd and 1/2 are ‘hard to treat’ due to the characteristics of the existing building.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/970064/Detailed_Release_-_HEE_stats_18_Mar_2021_FINAL.pdf
The quoted 25% saving ‘in total energy use’ is just referring to total household heating only – not all total energy so is much less than 6 Hinkley Point Cs. And, from the report, the bulk (75%) of that saving comes from switching to heat pumps and boiler improvements – not insulation measures. The underlying document on energy use and savings possible is this one…
https://ora.ox.ac.uk/objects/uuid:00f63e40-5242-4bea-9ec6-2b40785c9586/download_file?file_format=pdf&safe_filename=Rosenow%2Bet%2Bal.%2B2018%2BThe%2Bremaining%2Bpotential%2Bfor%2Benergy%2Bsavings%2Bin%2BUK%2Bhouseholds.pdf&type_of_work=Journal+article
The trade-off is the expense involved in all the building work required for those heat pumps. Is it better to spend £20k/household times 23m houses (£460bn on heat pumps), or commission and build 10 more Hinkley Point C equivalent power stations – total cost £260bn – for £200bn less – and have cheaper and more abundant power directly.
Insulation is good – but no organisation that glues itself to roads to prevent people from getting to hospitals should ever be described as “right”.
I believe David Cameron might be available to offer them (amateur) PR advice.
Unfortunately there is some complexity to this – I recently couldn’t get a mortgage for a property that had some new techy and highly energy efficient spray insulation added underfloor, part funded by government, which chartered surveyors seem to hate and advise lenders to veto until further research is done. Surprised this is not more widely known considering how drastically it is affecting some people who thought they were being prudent – there is a summary here: https://www.mortgagestrategy.co.uk/news/spray-foam-insulation-leaves-250000-homes-in-mortgage-limbo/
Why should the taxpayer subsidise insulation measures that householders could and should do for themselves?
As for our antiquated housing stock, much of it is very desirable. Has Aris not noticed that most of the architects who foist glass and concrete monstrosities on the rest of us choose themselves to live in antiquated Queen Anne houses arranged around historic garden squares?
