In search of optimism on Hampstead Heath

15:30

Not everyone is depressed at the state of things, as I found out last weekend

by Flo Read

This year’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival gathered thinkers at Kenwood House, at the top of Hampstead Heath in North London. In between the panels and the discussions, we thought it would be a chance to look for some optimism. The news is full of bleakness and anxiety… would anyone make the case for a positive vision of the next year?