Video
15:30
In search of optimism on Hampstead Heath
Not everyone is depressed at the state of things, as I found out last weekend
by Flo Read
This year’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival gathered thinkers at Kenwood House, at the top of Hampstead Heath in North London. In between the panels and the discussions, we thought it would be a chance to look for some optimism. The news is full of bleakness and anxiety… would anyone make the case for a positive vision of the next year?
4 minutes ago
That was a fun video and it looked like a fun event (I thought it always rained in the UK but the weather was perfect).
A timely reminder that all is not doom and gloom in the world and we still live in a time of plenty. Let’s figure out how to keep it that way.
