Goodbye Cressida Dick — and good riddance

police shot him dead in London in a case of mistaken identity.
And then lied about it. Let’s not forget that: when exposed, their reflex was to lie.
an out lesbian and the first woman to rise to the top of policing ranks — an impressive accomplishment
Not at all. She rose to the top of policing ranks because she’s an out lesbian and a woman, not despite these facts. Absolutely any out lesbian or woman would have done; those were her qualifications That merit played no part in her ascent is clear from how she has performed in every senior role she’s had, as you have set out. You could write a similar article about Alison Saunders.
the offensive banter I often hear, including childish skits on her name
Someone should really take these in hand.
During ʞɔᴉp’s tenure, the public has been deluged with stories of sexual and domestic violence committed by serving police officers; a failure to police such crimes among civilians; and clear evidence of appalling racism, misogyny and homophobia among officers of all ranks.
One possibility is that her officers were disgusted and demoralised by the appointment of a cardboard political appointee, obviously unfit for the role other than on neo-Marxist grounds. Perhaps they have concluded that if they’re to grovel to scum like Extinction Rebellion, instead of giving them a hiding they’ll never forget, they’re not really the police any more. If the standards of leadership can slip that low, why should they maintain their own? The USSR’s police were thuggish and corrupt because of who controlled them; we are seeing the thin end of the same wedge.
Why ʞɔᴉp did not use her tenure as Met Police Commissioner to begin the process of root-and-branch reform?
Because she’s incompetent. She was appointed only because she is a lesbian and a woman.
Join the discussion