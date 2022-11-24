Even Viktor Orbán’s scarf is controversial now
European leaders expressed dismay over the Hungarian's knitwear this week
You have to hand it to him: Viktor Orbán knows how to make headlines. The world’s media are agonising over the meaning of a scarf worn by the Hungarian Prime Minister after a football match between his nation and Greece. The garment featured a map of the former Kingdom of Hungary before the loss of large portions of its territory following World War I.
Greater Hungary included parts of today’s Ukraine, Romania, Slovakia, Austria, Croatia and Serbia, and governments in those countries reacted with outrage to Orbán’s scarf. Kyiv is particularly upset, summoning the Hungarian ambassador “who will be informed of the unacceptability of Viktor Orbán’s act.”
Ukraine’s sensitivity over perceived territorial claims is understandable, but representatives from those other countries should take a breath. Slovakia’s Foreign Minister likened the supposed sentiments of the scarf to Nazism, saying that “irredentism and revisionism have no place in our relationship. We saw where such feelings led in 1939, and we see it today in Russia’s aggression,” going on to describe Orbán’s scarf as “tasteless and dirty.” A more measured response came from Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who simply said he doesn’t “want to deal with other people’s scarves.”
Orbán is probably thrilled that even his sartorial choices are deemed of global import. But there’s a yawning chasm between international interpretations, and what the scarf actually represents. In a Facebook post, Orbán said that “football is not politics. Don’t read into it things that aren’t there. The Hungarian national team belongs to Hungarians wherever they live.”
Proprietorial attitudes towards the lost territories of Greater Hungary are not a major feature of Orbán’s politics, either on the domestic or the international stage. After all, many of those surrounding countries are Hungary’s NATO allies; until October this year, a Hungarian general led the Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission keeping the peace in the Western Balkans.
Yet Hungary still feels a strong interest in the two million ethnic Hungarians who live in those territories, and who have preserved their linguistic and cultural identity since their separation over a century ago.
This sense of identification has been boosted over recent years by heavy-handed actions from those who are now so outraged by Orbán’s scarf. In Slovakia, decrees allowing the state confiscation of land from Germans and Hungarians after World War II continue to give Bratislava a pretext for claiming property from ethnic Hungarians whose wartime ancestors are long dead.
Relations between ethnic Hungarians and the central government have been particularly fraught in Ukraine. Restrictions on minority communities, imposed to combat Russian influence, have eroded Hungarian goodwill. Anger over the perceived rough treatment of ethnic Hungarians has been a factor in Budapest’s continued scepticism about portrayals of Ukraine’s war with Russia as a moral struggle between good and evil.
On the other hand, Orbán has hardly been whiter than white when it comes to the Hungarian community abroad. A diplomatic row with Ukraine erupted in 2018 over claims that Hungarian diplomats were illegally issuing passports to ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine. Hungary was later accused of trying to influence elections in the region. And in recent months, Hungary’s ambivalent stance on Russia has put the country’s wider commitment to the rules-based international order in doubt.
Still, Orbán’s scarf was an expression of cultural unity between Hungarians, rather than territorial ambition. Among other things, this cultural unity means supporting the Hungarian national football team, although that doesn’t change the fact that notions of unity across borders are understandably controversial in the current international context.
“Hungary’s ambivalent stance on Russia has put the country’s wider commitment to the rules-based international order in doubt.”
Hungary has done everything to help the ungrateful Ukrainians, taken in 1000’s of them and has given aid with the only exception being letting weapons through its country, Also won’t go along with bans on Russian oil as shock and horror he’s thinking of his own people 1st. Europe still buys the same Oil but it goes to China or India 1st then back to them at a mark up.
Also funny how “the rules based order” didnt matter with our stupid wars in the middle east. The Iraq war is now known to have been built on lies but the men responsible are still free.
The rules-based international order. Rule No.1 – The US makes the rules.
Poor Ukraine thinks the Americans care about their country. They will be dumped like the Kurds/YPG were when its suits.
And if the rules at any point in time do not suit US interests it has others
When there isn’t a coherent argument against the non consensus policies of a politician you play the man (or woman). Orban Derangement Syndrome – because he’s not ‘one of us’.
Meanwhile Germans and others are buying unprecedented amounts of property in Hungary. Why would that be, I wonder.
Had a brief look into the possibility of moving to Hungary, from UK, but, very reasonably, there seem to be restrictions on foreigners (only non-EU ones?) buying land.
Livingroom? Um. Oops.
Orban knows how to push all the right buttons for the supporters of the rules-based international order to get their knickers in a twist.
Perhaps he could become aTory MP in Kent and become Victor Suborban?
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up