Even British liberals are exasperated with the New York Times
An article about the Modern Slavery Act has angered both Left and Right
The New York Times’s coverage of the UK has been bugging British conservatives for some while now. For instance, see this 2020 piece by Douglas Murray for UnHerd. You can find more recent examples in the Spectator and the Telegraph.
This could be dismissed as exactly what one would expect. What else are Right-wing pundits going to say about an increasingly Left-wing publication? Add in a dash of wounded national pride and the British backlash almost writes itself.
Except that it’s not just Tories and Brexiteers losing patience with the NYT. For instance, here’s the impeccably liberal Oliver Kamm expressing his frustration in the Times (of London). In particular, he objects to a comparison between Liz Truss and Enoch Powell (which, when one considers their respective attitudes to immigration, bears little scrutiny).
Over the weekend, there’s been yet another British explosion of outrage — this one in reaction to a New York Times article on the UK’s anti-slavery legislation. It’s an odd piece about the supposed plight of a former ‘county lines’ drug dealer who, in 2019, was among the first people to be convicted under the provisions of the Modern Slavery Act.
His story is meant to illustrate a wider allegation that the Act is resulting in racial inequalities. The substantiation, though, is unconvincing. For instance, the piece states that “experts say that, like other criminal justice tools, the modern slavery law is being wielded disproportionately against Black people.” But who are these “experts”? What are their sources? It’s all rather unclear.
Furthermore, instead of focusing on the victims of exploitation — who are, by definition, members of marginalised groups including ethnic minorities — the article places the victimisers front and centre. As a result, the piece loses sight of the fact that the real racism here would be tolerating modern slavery — whatever its form and whoever its perpetrators.
Again, one has to ask what the Gray Lady is playing at — and this time it’s not just conservatives raising concerns. Chaminda Jayanetti, who writes for the Guardian, Observer and Mirror, is not impressed: “I regret to inform you the New York Times is writing about Britain again”. James Ball, a columnist for the New European, says that the NYT piece “misses the mark because of the well-documented misery and exploitation of County Lines.”
These are not angry Little Englanders. Indeed, Ball is genuinely puzzled as to why the newspaper’s “talented UK team” seems to be getting it so wrong.
Is it just ignorance? Or Anglophobia? Or are the editors chasing a UK audience by pandering to the peculiar British appetite for self-loathing? I’d suggest a very different possibility — which is far from ‘othering’ us, the American Left views Britain in much the same way as their own country. And thus we find ourselves subject to the same woke analysis.
For instance, if it is presumed that black people are “disproportionately affected” by the Modern Slavery Act then, in the woke worldview, what other explanation could there be than racism? A more innocent explanation — such as the happenstance of a particular British geography of a particular criminal operation at a particular point in time — doesn’t fit the narrative and thus goes unexamined.
It is not wrong for journalists to seek overarching explanations, but these need to fit the facts, not the other way round.
We should not be drawn into American race politics. It is as posionous as it is dumb. And we should not allow ourselves to take their media seriously. You will usually find that the writer of an article for The New York Times couldn’t find the British Isles on a map of the world. They probably think that it is off the coast of Atlantis and close to Narnia.
Oh, and why wasn’t Princess Malarkey crowned Queen of England? We demand answers!
As an American, I don’t take The NY Times seriously either.
I stopped reading it back in 1998, when they spiked the story on the Clinton/Lewinsky affair. The NYT is just a propaganda sheet, and a ludicrous one at that.
It is bizarre and infuriating. There was a similar piece criticising joint enterprise criminal liability recently. There is certainly a debate to be had about joint enterprise, but the hot take ‘it’s racist’ is just so shallow.
The US will implode. Never interfere with an enemy making a mistake.
Yes, although I would very much prefer the woke to implode without the US doing so as well.
“Enemy”? Gee, I don’t feel that way about you.
It is only bizarre if you make the common misconception of thinking of the NYT as a newspaper, in the old, UK sense.
It isn’t. All the journalists have been driven out by activists, and it is now a publication of lurid fiction.
Opinion is much cheaper to produce than facts. Sells better, too. Unfortunately, the result is pulp fiction, not journalism. Our Paper of Record is sounding like a broken record.
‘In particular, he objects to a comparison between Liz Truss and Enoch Powell (which, when one considers their respective attitudes to immigration, bears little scrutiny). ‘
Too right! Enoch Powell was a much more substantial politician than Liz Truss! His scepticism of America from a British right -wing view (as opposed to infantile leftist Anti-americanism) also seems increasingly prescient.
I’ll point out that, unsurprisingly, no reader comments are allowed for the anti-slavery article. A move the NYT makes only when it’s sure critiques will be universally negative.
