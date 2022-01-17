Perhaps the Unherd team would care to look at other aspects of the issue such as the ethical dilemmas currently faced by doctors: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/13/my-bile-rises-as-im-asked-to-move-my-dying-cancer-patient-out-of-icu-to-make-room-for-an-unvaccinated-man-with-covid
Davos speaker: doctors are part of vaccine ‘conspiracies’
Annelies Wilder-Smith argued that medical schools contribute to vaccine disinformation
An infectious diseases professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has launched a stinging rebuke of doctors and the scientific community, claiming that they have been “part of the conspiracy theories” on vaccines. At a Davos event with Dr Anthony Fauci and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, Prof. Annelies Wilder-Smith argued that medical schools are contributing to vaccine disinformation. Asked about whether she would like to include vaccine education in schools to try and curb misinformation, the professor responded:
It is unclear which conspiracies Wilder-Smith is referring to, but there is growing political controversy around vaccine mandates for doctors and healthcare workers. Currently around 6% of doctors are unvaccinated (with a further 41,000 who have only had one jab) — they have until April to get vaccinated in order to work at the NHS. According to King’s College hospital chief Clive Kay, this figure is closer to 10% at his hospital. In an interview with UnHerd, KCH consultant Steve James said:
It’s unclear if Professor Wilder-Smith had Dr James in mind, but whether his chosen course of action would have been any different if he was “educated” by Wilder-Smith, remains to be seen.
It would be good if she could expand on the nature of the conspiracies and the misinformation. Regarding the misinformation, is it that put forward by engaged professionals such as Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche or Dr. Robert Martin?They’re in general highly qualified in their fields relevant to the vaccine issue and their theories put forward tend to be miscredited or dismissed out of hand without serious reviews or responses.Or is it the misinformation put out by modellers, research and academic figures in the pockets of Big Pharma, spokepersons on public health uttering generalised and sweeping statements on vaccine saftey without any details? Or sweeping the side effects and statistics on these under the carpet? Or the politicians and public health experts issuing totally meaningless recommendations and measures for combatting the pandemic such as face coverings, lockdowns and statements such as “the vaccine will give good protection against Omicron” when most intelligent people have by now realised that this is highly debateable and categoric BS?
