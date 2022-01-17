About
by UnHerd News
Monday, 17
January 2022
Video
16:21

Davos speaker: doctors are part of vaccine ‘conspiracies’

Annelies Wilder-Smith argued that medical schools contribute to vaccine disinformation
by UnHerd News

An infectious diseases professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has launched a stinging rebuke of doctors and the scientific community, claiming that they have been “part of the conspiracy theories” on vaccines. At a Davos event with Dr Anthony Fauci and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, Prof. Annelies Wilder-Smith argued that medical schools are contributing to vaccine disinformation. Asked about whether she would like to include vaccine education in schools to try and curb misinformation, the professor responded:

Start with the medical schools. We need to educate a lot of doctors and medical students and the scientific community because they are part of the conspiracy theories. So yes, education on vaccines and their benefits, their cost effectiveness, and their relative safety. The public health benefit needs to be strengthened around the globe.
- Prof. Annelies Wilder-Smith, Davos 2022

It is unclear which conspiracies Wilder-Smith is referring to, but there is growing political controversy around vaccine mandates for doctors and healthcare workers. Currently around 6% of doctors are unvaccinated (with a further 41,000 who have only had one jab) — they have until April to get vaccinated in order to work at the NHS. According to King’s College hospital chief Clive Kay, this figure is closer to 10% at his hospital. In an interview with UnHerd, KCH consultant Steve James said:

For the last month or two, colleagues have been winking and nudging each other and having meetings outside the hospital grounds and making small social media groups to support each other. Because they’re worried like hell about losing their jobs, or being forced to have a vaccine. And those people don’t know, or haven’t had the opportunity to have their voices heard. So, if there are all these people around, and we’re talking about 10% of the NHS, who are being threatened with the loss of their livelihood  their voices should be heard.
- Steve James, UnHerd

It’s unclear if Professor Wilder-Smith had Dr James in mind, but whether his chosen course of action would have been any different if he was “educated” by Wilder-Smith, remains to be seen.

  • It would be good if she could expand on the nature of the conspiracies and the misinformation. Regarding the misinformation, is it that put forward by engaged professionals such as Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche or Dr. Robert Martin?They’re in general highly qualified in their fields relevant to the vaccine issue and their theories put forward tend to be miscredited or dismissed out of hand without serious reviews or responses.Or is it the misinformation put out by modellers, research and academic figures in the pockets of Big Pharma, spokepersons on public health uttering generalised and sweeping statements on vaccine saftey without any details? Or sweeping the side effects and statistics on these under the carpet? Or the politicians and public health experts issuing totally meaningless recommendations and measures for combatting the pandemic such as face coverings, lockdowns and statements such as “the vaccine will give good protection against Omicron” when most intelligent people have by now realised that this is highly debateable and categoric BS?

