Covid panic is hurting African countries once again

The next phase of the covid ‘Great Game’ is unfolding now….
It is vaccines. The West developed these mRNA kinds which stick some alien virus genetic material into you and make your cells produce the Covid-19 spike proteins, which then jut out of them like the alien bursting out of the person in ‘Alien’… so antibodies are made, but just to the one spike protein.
Just the spike protein, and just the one original one. That the Vax inevitable produce a higher case rate of infection in the population with the higher percent of people vaccinated is an odd side effect, like Israel and Gibraltar.
But what ever – the thing is that because it just triggers production of the antibody for THAT spike protein, it is not able to handle mutations in involving the spike well at all. Now Natural infection produces many kinds of antibodies because it reacts to the entire virus, not just the spike. This is why Natural Immunity is so superior (so superior Natural Immunity must be discounted completely so the vax agenda may be supreme.)
BUT… here is the thing… “CoronaVac (Chinese vax) is a more traditional method [of vaccine] that is successfully used in many well known vaccines like rabies,” The Chinese and Russian Vax is whole virus. Just as all previous vaccines were – the whole virus dead, and so your immune system builds the whole range of antibodies.
And oddly enough, in South Africa where the covid O is not so bad – well they got the Chinese vax mostly – or got Delta and so natural immunity – they are near herd immunity it would seem, and so their breakthroughs are not really a good idea of what is coming West.
Odd how the Chinese virus may better handled by the Chinese vaccine…. but time will tell… Vaccinating during a pandemic, according to many, Like Bret Weinstein, is sure to produce mutations.
And Toby – I agree, the West shutting the global economy wile they had loads of $ in reserve and could produce debt to pay for it, wile the less well off people became destitute, is a crime – Lockdowns Kill many more than they save, and cause VAST collateral damage to education, jobs, business, health, mental health, pensions, and it is all paid for by debt the young – who do not suffer from covid anyway – will have to pay back. Madness…. The young of the world, West and East, have paid so old and infirm may reduce their risk of covid. (actually so the WEF can trigger the Great Reset)
Join the discussion