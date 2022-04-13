Could Labour become the new law and order party?

Reaction

14:44

Focusing on crime could be a golden attack line for Keir Starmer

by Charlie Peters

British justice is on life support and Labour knows it. A freedom of information request actioned by the party has revealed that murders by former prisoners has soared over the last three years, with a total of 685 convicts being sentenced for murders after release in the last decade. One-third of those re-jailed committed their sentences between 2018 and 2020, with 251 ex-con murders representing the deadliest three-year period since the government starting collecting data in 2003.

Quyen Hgoc Nguyen of North Tyneside was targeted during the last violent decade of reoffending. The 28-year-old was raped, tortured and murdered by Stephen Unwin, 42, and William McFall, 53, who were both sentenced to life in prison in the 1990s after the separate murders of pensioners they had burgled. The Vietnamese mother-of-two had hired the pair, who met in prison, to work as handymen on some flats she rented out after they were released.

Unwin was released from prison in December 2012, with Northumbria police receiving 26 items of intelligence between then and his killing of Quyen. In July 2017, a month before he killed Quyen, Unwin told a woman in a Facebook message that he would “smash her jaw in” and take turns with an accomplice to rape her. A detective inspector declined to take the issue further.

There are hundreds of stories just like Quyen’s, where lives could have been saved and grieving relatives spared interminable suffering. For a party that once prided itself on law and order, the Conservatives have largely failed in this role — and that is why it could prove a potent attack line for Labour.

Now, the party is focusing on murders by former prisoners in its press release, but serious reoffending is rife across the board, with the number of so-called “double lifers” — people given life sentences, released, and then given the same sentence for another crime — rising by 129 in the last decade. Data released in response to a request from Labour showed that 80 ex-offenders were convicted of murder in 2017/18, 97 in 2018/19 and 74 in 2019/20. This averaged 84 per year, up from an average of 62 for the seven proceeding years.

Despite reassurance from the Ministry of Justice, there is little hope that things will improve. With a crumbling prisons estate, the Johnson ministry faces extreme pressure to release dangerous offenders and reduce the overcrowding burden that afflicts much of the system.

Thanks to Covid-19, prisoners set to be released soon to free up space for others will have endured the additional struggles of solitary confinement. For much of the pandemic, many were kept in their cells for 23 hours a day for months without respite. If we are going to take a risk in releasing an offender back into society, everything must be done to ensure they are ready to so. Peter Clarke, the last chief inspector of prisons in England and Wales, said the restrictions were causing “irreparable damage” and expressed concerns that “very little” was being done to prevent reoffending.

These concerns, mixed in with the Conservative dereliction of duty over justice and the decay of the prisons system, represents a significant threat to the peaceful population, and a golden attack line for Labour. Following its stern comments about Extinction Rebellion, the party seems to have rediscovered a knack for tapping into what British voters actually want to hear.

Crime could therefore be the issue that helps Labour finally restore its capacity to provide a decent opposition. The Conservatives have failed to adequately deal with crime in their tenure, occasionally talking tough but always acting lightly, offering a route to redemption for Labour.