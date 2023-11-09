Carol Vorderman is taking the Tucker Carlson route

Profile

The TV mathematician is quitting the BBC to spend more time on social media

by Fred Skulthorp

Does a career as an online shock jock await Carol Vorderman?

Does Britain have its own Tucker Carlson? The departure of Carol Vorderman from her BBC Wales radio show on Wednesday, following the corporation’s new social media guidelines, now places her in the same pantheon of X’s political influencers, whose virtuous rage provides the lifeblood of Elon Musk’s forum for “free speech”.

Forget the message, but focus on the medium and you have Countdown‘s former mathematician blazing the same trail as the ex-Fox host. Here was the woman who once reigned supreme in the prelapsarian Coalition years of minor celebrity bliss: playing along on PR stunts with David Cameron, posing on the red carpet with her now-nemesis Michelle Mone, and flogging diet books by the millions. Now she has come to pack it all in so that she can bravely battle one of the most unpopular governments in British history.

Embracing the platform’s well-marketed narrative as a rebellious caveat to a failing media, Vorderman has now vowed to “increase calling out this disgusting Tory govt with facts & data which the right wing media fails to publish”.

Like Carlson, she is not afraid of toying with the far-fetched. And while Vorderman is yet to have her own “Crack addict claiming he had sex with Obama” moment, her X campaign has already been checked by an apology in legalese to Tory Party chair Greg Hands about a PPE contract in 2020.

Pushing nearly a million followers, however, neither she nor her fans will care about such lapses in editorial judgement. Ironically, despite their contempt for Musk, self-styled victims of the Brexit period are happy to embrace the worst excesses of his platform. Here, finally, is the chance for some of Britain’s most sensible voices, let loose from the rigid confines of broadcast media, to embrace the revelatory anti-establishment zeal that once gave populism its transgressive heft.

Vorderman is not the only one to fall for this allure. Other BBC émigrés, though less dependent on X, have also broken ranks to free up their voice. Andrew Marr has his LBC call-in. Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and former Sky politico Lewis Goodall have pivoted towards a clearer ideological bent with their popular podcast The News Agents. In their wake, the sense of transition is clear. With further cuts to Newsnight threatening the programme’s future and other broadcasters attracting dire numbers, the future of current affairs seems to depend on riding the splintered factions created on social media by the age of hyper-politics.

Vorderman’s departure, though an extreme example of this trend, therefore poses a deeper conundrum for those who have fled legacy media to subtly preach a period of healing and a return to the civility of pre-2016. Beyond the next election, the familiar genre of Tory-hating will likely be redundant. Much of the country’s problems, however, will remain.