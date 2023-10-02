Laurence Fox meets Andrew Tate: a taste of things to come
The pair's large followings insulate them from total cancellation
It was perhaps inevitable that the defenestration of Laurence Fox should have attracted the attention of Andrew Tate. Fox became last week’s Current Thing, when he was suspended from GB News after saying of PoliticsJOE writer Ava Evans “who’d want to shag that?” As “cancellation” only ever really means “departing for a more congenial filter bubble”, no one should be surprised to find Fox in the media orbit of a man who built a cam-girl empire and social media career on the premise that women are objects.
Yesterday, I tuned into the Rumble livestream, in which these two titans of contemporary masculinity pooled their woes. I don’t recommend it; perhaps the kindest thing I can say about the fug of woolly thinking, machismo, self-pity, and sexual ressentiment on display is that it wasn’t really appropriate for mixed company.
But this is precisely the point: I’m emphatically not the intended audience for such content. The engine of internet virality is (figuratively) listening at the door while social circles you don’t belong to talk among themselves. Then, when you hear an opinion that was never meant for you, the fun lies in loudly experiencing horror, outrage, derision, disgust et cetera — and sending the opinion on so others can do the same.
Canny internet operators know this. The ones that attain household-name status generally have a knack for saying things that energise their base while also being both legible and infuriating to outsiders. When someone beyond their intended audience gets wind of it the influencer is borne aloft on the viral winds of internet outrage. Tate is a master at this, but there are many others.
The opinions themselves don’t need to be internally coherent, at least not beyond the brief clips that lend themselves to viral transmission. In the Tate/Fox transmission last night, for example, it was agreed both that women are better than men at looking after children, but also that it’s not fair that women get custody of children in a majority of divorce cases, which is evidence that our way of life is now rigged against men. Should women be treated as having a special facility for care and nurturing, or not? The product on offer here isn’t a coherent worldview, but a habit of mind.
None of this would matter were these figures minor characters in a discourse otherwise dominated by the kind of reasoned discussion and truth-seeking the original digital utopians envisaged. But they aren’t, not least because the utopians were wrong. Despite being regularly evicted by one platform after another, Tate has 1.64 million subscribers on Rumble, and his livestream with Fox has enjoyed over 679,000 views since yesterday. Fox has been on numerous other podcasts since insulting Ava Evans on telly. Broadcast and legacy media have joined the feeding frenzy.
Next week the Current Thing will be something else. But this is how the mass-emotion industry works: influencers sell their in-group mindset, while also trading off the pleasurable outrage this induces in their out-group. Even, or perhaps especially, political phenomena with serious real-world implications are now routinely subject to the Current Thing dynamic: a far from exhaustive list in recent years might include Covid lockdowns, vaccinations, BLM, asylum policy, and how to respond to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
And though it’s a point I’ve made before, it bears repeating: in the digital, post-literate context this is very difficult to avoid. There are only weak incentives to pursue objectivity, compromise, reconciliation, or truth, and strong ones to gain reach on rage-bait and context collapse. There’s no going back to a print-first culture, short of unplugging the internet. Just today Gillian Keegan announced that smartphones are to be banned in schools, which is a start.
But if we’re to maintain any kind of functional social fabric with it still plugged in, my hunch is that we’ll need to develop a stronger collective immune response to the kind of fast-flowing digital hysteria that drives Current Thing feeding frenzies.
I agree with most of the article, but it’s totally one-sided and would just point out that the ‘victim’ in all this, Ava Evans, is likewise delighted with all the hysterical attention. She must be ready for a rest cure after all the media appearances she’s made off the back of it.
Furthermore, she herself has repeatedly used phrases like ‘I wouldn’t shag you, mate’ online. So the idea that now she’s afraid for her life doesn’t elicit in me any desire to empathise and ‘feel her pain’.
Apparently, she’s also previously suggested (in jest ?) that it’s ok for women to make bogus rape claims to terrify men into raping women less.
Fox is obviously not worth the bother, but I’ve come to the conclusion that she’s just a professional man-hater who deserves what she gets.
If you can’t stand the heat etc.
Precisely the comment I was going to post.
An excellent article. I am not familiar with either controversy ( other than seeing Laurence Fox in ” Gosford Park” and an episode of Foyles War).
Yet, is this crisis rooted in two trends of the present day- one of masculinity in the West; or one of mandatory rudeness in social media in language which in my day was dubbed as the type which would make ” a sailor blush”?
I support the Current Thing!
Why it seems like only yesterday that any man reckless enough to suggest that “…that women are better than men at looking after children” or that “…women be treated as having a special facility for care and nurturing…” would be denounced by feminists for outdated and sexist profiling of women [“Huh! That’s just how men would like women to be” come the indignant cry].
When the ground ishifts so quickly (and opportunistically) it’s quite difficult to keep up.
Laurence Fox isn’t cool or edgy, he’s a bellend.
He’s one urethra short of a bellend.
“… for example, it was agreed both that women are better than men at looking after children, but also that it’s not fair that women get custody of children in a majority of divorce cases, which is evidence that our way of life is now rigged against men. “
The word i’m surprised about in this quote is “now” – as if something had changed recently in either our perception of the female propensity for childcare or the way courts make decisions around childcare.
but things have changed…albeit gradually. the feminist movement has been chipping away for a long time and has brought in the idea that man and woman should share equally the task of bringing up the child.
This idea fails because maternity leave is much longer than paternity leave (in general) so the woman has that key, precious time to complete the bonding process. if I said that men and women should share the work, everyone would agree. if I said that men and women should share equally the maternity/paternity leave, there would be howls of derision and much anger.
What if a woman in a family has the main job but the man wants her to share equally the task of child care. There are arguments and both step away from the job at the critical time, leaving the child unprepared for the world. ask any primary teacher about the number of children who start school without potty training.
For a separation somebody has to leave the family home. I feel that the courts would give custody to whoever lived in the family home because the child needs needs a home. but the man seems to be the leaver – why is that? Possibly because the woman still takes total responsibility for choosing the make-up of the home – soft furnishings etc.
Really, to make things truly equal, there should be a sharing of the maternity/paternity leave.
“cancellation” only ever really means “departing for a more congenial filter bubble”
I find this minimisation of the impact of cancellation distasteful.
For ordinary people, without devoted followers to fall back on, it can mean ruin.
Even for the likes of Laurence Fox, Russell Brand, James Delingpole, Toby Young, and Tucker Carlson, cancellation means lost income and lost influence.
If being turfed off GB News was good for Laurence Fox, you’d expect him to have left of his own accord long ago.
I midunderestimated the headline, seeing as they just said ‘Andrew’, and thought it’d be one of those ‘wouldn’t shag that’ vs ‘would’ discussions.
