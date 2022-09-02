Britain’s Greens aren’t funny any more
Their policy proposals could have serious consequences
Governing is hard. In Michael Oakeshott’s unforgettable nautical metaphor, it consists of navigating “a boundless and bottomless sea” with “neither harbour for shelter nor floor for anchorage, neither starting-place nor appointed destination. The enterprise is to keep afloat on an even keel”.
Luckily for them, governing is an activity which the Green Party of England and Wales will never have to engage in. This means that they are free to shout from the sidelines, like the old Italian men who go to construction sites loudly offering unsolicited advice to the workers.
But the consequences of the Green Party’s dilettantism are rather more serious. In the middle of an energy crisis in which the poor will freeze and the country wither, it continues to do everything in its power to oppose any constructive solution which does not involve shouting slogans and committing minor acts of public vandalism. But their most successful tactic consists of appealing to the English people’s worst instinct, that nothing should be built that did not exist when they bought their house. And judging by what gets built and what doesn’t, it is working.
Only this week, the Greens came out in opposition to the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant because it is not “oven-ready” and “people need help right now – not in 10 years”. Of course, this is really a “man bites dog” story, were it not for the fact that the Party’s lone MP said the same thing… 12 years ago. For good measure, she told the MPs at the time that she did not believe “the lights will go off in 10 years”. Boris Johnson has promised he would fund Sizewell C; but when the next election’s seat projections in southern Tory seats are returned to CCHQ and the scale of the Green-Lib Dem squeeze on reliable southern Tory voters becomes apparent, will the line hold?
At least Lucas nominally affects to believe in democratic governance through her continued participation in electoral politics. Her comrade-in-arms in Extinction Rebellion does not even bother to keep up the pretence. Only today, several members of the group entered the chamber of the House of Commons and glued themselves to the furniture. Their demand? A “Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice”.
It might be easy to mock and laugh, since they made those demands in the very chamber of the House of Commons. But their idea of a citizens’ assembly has nothing to do with democracy. They rather give away the game in their own in their own guide to citizens’ assemblies, with the gory details of unaccountable “oversight panels” and curated groups of experts with the right views, on whose evidence citizen-assemblymen must rely.
The result is an astroturfed process designed to reach whatever conclusion you want it to reach. After all, if the world is going to end unless drastic measures are taken, why would you waste your time pushing for process-based gimmicks unless you are sure this will give you the correct outcome you want?
Tolerance for eccentrics is one of this country’s most charming traits. But it loses much of its attraction when it results in discredited cranks who should have been driven out of serious discourse decades ago exerting disproportionate influence on the political debate at a time of national crisis. Unlike some of its European peers, the Green movement of this country has never had its enthusiasms tempered by a spell in government, and it shows in their half-baked ideas and policies of national immiseration. Unless they can show that they take the task of governance seriously, they should be treated accordingly.
Talk to any Green and you will find them obsessed with climate change.
Climate change has nothing to with climate change of course. The message is “Your free choices are killing you. Submit yourselves to the technocratic elite and we will tell you how to live safely.” And of course it will start with high-density housing where people can be managed and controlled and taxed. And no cars. Cars breed mobility. Mobility made tax base a commodity.
Green issues are all about control.
Who on earth has downvoters this comment?
Greens hail from the Left of politics and the Green agenda simply helps them in their endless crusade against the prevailing government. No matter how green the Conservatives get (and under Johnson they were becoming greener than the Greens) it will never be enough. Because what Greens want is a Left wing, Marxist, administration, the more extreme, the more repressive and the more authoritarian the better.
The seek an end to all personal freedom, personal self-expression, and personal mobility, particularly as provided by cars. They aspire to a particular pursed-lipped form of Puritan self-righteousness which is really deeply unpleasant. Because of this very obvious unpleasantness, they can never win significant power. And this suits them fine, as it allows them to pursue their fantasy of being victims, revolutionaries, righteous, and all the rest of their pitiful nonsense, without ever facing the inconvenient truth that their views are unworkable fantasies which would impoverish humanity beyond measure, and peddled through lies, sensationalism, and fearmongering.
All the greens I have met have been rather self-hating, misanthropic, miserable and nihilistic people and, perhaps the greatest failing of all, quite dreadfully boring.
Didn’t the Marxists used to be Red? Now they’re Green? Are you colourblind? ..trouble with your red-greens and green-reds?
The Greens should only press for green solutions, ie not attack non-green solutions as the latter will always antagonise and so turn off many otherwise would be supporters.
It would be relatively simple to pick and area (village, small town with a weir and a hill) and go all out to install micro green energy devices eg…
Hydro on the weir.
Wind on the hill.
Solar on its south facing slope.
The inhabitants might be persuaded to adopt rainfall capture and rooftop solar hot water and PV panels. Perhaps biomass for heating with additional planting for offset, and drill for their own water to purify and bottle etc etc.
The Greens could then focus on this local success and work from there with serious credibility instead of pissin’ everyone off!
You don’t mention the Scottish greens who are in some kind of coalition with the SNP, although that seems to be more for show than anything else.
There’s green in the tartan remember..
Sadly, Ireland has already succumbed to both of these disasters. We have Citizens Assemblies and it has happened exactly as described. Advised by carefully chosen experts even if they are filled by randomly chosen citizens (and who is to say they are really) they come up with the “correct” liberal/green/progressive conclusions. We are also enduring a Second round of Greens in coalition government. They got kicked out last time for doing much much less damage than they are now doing, overseeing soaring energy costs, loss of energy security and ludicrous bans on affordable heating and transport options for ordinary people.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up