Britain is becoming an outlier on immigration
Other European countries are taking a far more hardline stance
Like much British political discourse, the ongoing small boats crisis in the Channel is utterly divorced from developments in the rest of Europe. Opponents of the Government’s scheme to deport irregular arrivals, as the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby demonstrated yesterday, cite Britain’s humanitarian obligations under the European Court of Human Rights as an immovable obstacle. Yet in the EU itself, national governments facing similar migration flows remove unwanted migrants through the simple expedient of ignoring their legal obligations, to their voters’ approval.
Following Hungary and Greece, who both push back migrants at the border (in Greece’s case, while denying it does so and clamping down on the pro-migration NGOs it blames for accelerating migrant flows), Lithuania is the latest EU country to take a proactive approach to border security. Last week, a new law came into effect legalising pushbacks of unwanted asylum seekers, regularising what was already the country’s unofficial but technically illegal policy.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Even more dramatically, Lithuania has passed legislation allowing a corps of civilian volunteers, including citizens of other EU countries, to work alongside the country’s border guard service, as well as permitting them to use force to remove migrants if they deem it necessary. To make their task easier, the legislation covers a 5km-deep swathe of territory along the border with Belarus, from which journalists and NGOs are banned, and in which individual border guards are deputised to make instant decisions on whether to admit migrants or push them back.
Naturally, Lithuanian pro-asylum NGOs aren’t enthusiastic about these developments. “These amendments are against both international law and our own commitments,” Jurate Juskaite, the head of the Lithuanian Centre for Human Rights, told journalists, “They are immoral, they endanger the life and health of the people trying to enter.” But Lithuania’s conservative government, which passed the new law with an overwhelming majority in parliament, is unrepentant. “When it comes to national security and human rights, there are no easy solutions, but also there are no alternatives,” the country’s interior minister Agne Bilotaite told journalists.
As in Britain, Lithuanian NGOs are preparing to challenge the new laws at the European Court of Human Rights, and the European Commission has expressed scepticism at their legality. As elsewhere in the EU, there is a growing tension between the supranational bodies which have enshrined humanitarian obligations into law, and the growing impatience of national governments — and their voters — across Europe with an ever-growing migrant flow.
This tension was highlighted by last year’s resignation of Fabrice Leggeri, chief of the EU Frontex border force, following accusations of Frontex complicity in migrant pushbacks by the Greek coastguard. Caught between the opposing wills of supranational courts and national governments, the EU is in a situation where its legal obligations have not yet caught up with its shifting political mood.
But even the EU’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Sweden’s Ylva Johansson, who criticised the Government’s migration bill for “violating international law”, is herself striving to increase and accelerate the deportations of migrants from safe countries she claims have “overloaded” the EU asylum system, including by throttling visa applications from uncooperative source countries. Instead of being a uniquely hostile environment for migrants, Britain looks increasingly behind the new European mainstream.
They all face the same problem as we do: how do you deport someone who comes from a country that will not take them back or which is too dangerous to send them back to?
Our answer, we hope, is the Australian one – pay another country to take them (Rwanda in our case, PNG and Nauru in the Aussie one) .
The Europeans may join with the Archbishop of Canterbury in denouncing these schemes but eventually they will have to create third-country arrangements of their own or risk being overwhelmed.
Either that or a 100% pushback scheme for anyone approaching the border illegally. It is hard to see how that is done without a serious number of fatal accidents.
In other words, they may be hardening their attitudes as their people lose patience, but they still have to devise an effective approach.
Putting aside any moral or ethical concerns, the issue is practicality. In Australia offshoring has failed and processing in PNG and Nauru has ended, leaving only a handful of people still held there. Despite the claim that the Rwanda scheme is uncapped the idea that they can take tens of thousands from the UK is delusional.
The Rwanda idea surfaced as a distraction from Johnson’s Partygate problems and is now being used a culture war/wedge issue, again to deflect from the Tories failure to manage immigration effectively.
I wouldn’t allow, in good faith, Suella Braverman to manage a cake stall at the village fete, let alone be Home Secretary. I suspect the chasm between her rhetoric and her competence and ability to deliver will be fairly clear when the next election happens.
In good faith? I very much doubt that. Not only has she worked as a QC (now KC) but has also passed the bar exam in the US, and specialises in immigration law with considerable success.
What’s your experience of cake stalls?
In addition, in what sense has Australian offshoring failed over the past two decades?
The difference is, the political class in most of the rest of Europe do not hate and dispose their own people, and long for the approval of supranational bodies with their own agenda.
Don’t forget Croatia: Austria giving the green light for Croatia to join Schengen on 1.1.2023 was at least partially because Austria felt comfortable with Croatia’s ability to police its own borders and thus stop migrants getting to Austria. (Their veto against Romania & Bulgaria remains.)
Funnily enough, Croatia routinely undertakes violent pushbacks: https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/05/03/croatia-ongoing-violent-border-pushbacks
The EU basically tuts a bit every now and again for appearance’s sake but lets the practice go on. Frontex just gets whipped away from the borders it’s set up to police so that no one can accuse it of human rights violations.
The whole thing is a ridiculous sham: the legal framework concerning asylum needs a massive overhaul. With Germany getting to the end of its tether, I assume this cannot be that far away.
Finally, I would just like to award the Katharine Eyre Award for Absolute Truth to the following sentence:
“Like much British political discourse, the ongoing small boats crisis in the Channel is utterly divorced from developments in the rest of Europe”.
Bravo. The British ability to have absolutely NO CLUE about what’s going on on the other side of the Channel is unsurpassed.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe