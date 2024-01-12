Britain has bigger problems than toothbrushing

Analysis

Keir Starmer's jaw-dropping proposal will anger parents

by Josephine Bartosch

There is one area where the UK is outperforming most European countries: in the production of fat kids with bad teeth. According to the Labour Party, “British children today are smaller than Haitian children, fatter than the French, and less happy than the Turks.”

To tackle this, Sir Keir Starmer has announced that, under his party’s Child Health Action Plan, there will be restrictions on junk food advertisements, a “young people’s mental health hub for every community”, and supervised toothbrushing in schools. The Labour leader warned that tooth decay was the top reason children between six and 10 go to hospital and that the Government had to act. That was why a national toothbrushing programme for three- to five-year-olds would be added on to “fully funded breakfast clubs” in schools across the nation.

But is poor dental hygiene something that educational institutions should be expected to address? Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, even admitted that he was “somewhat sceptical about how this will work in practice,” raising questions about the viability of the scheme. After all, it is not so much the toothbrushing (or lack thereof) that is the problem; rather, if children are turning up to school hungry, or without having brushed their teeth, that’s a sign of neglect and poor parenting. Brushing teeth would hardly fix those things.

Mitigating the symptoms will only get us so far. Arguably, the next step would be to have staff show children how to cut their food up to prevent hospital admissions from choking, or explain to their charges how to sit on the toilet.

The reality is that if children are being admitted to hospital with tooth decay or suffering from severe mental distress, that points to problems that exist outside the school gates. The cost of living crisis has left parents working longer hours with less time to read, play, and cook healthy meals with their children.

Meanwhile, exposure to online pornography has “normalised” criminal behaviour among a minority of youngsters; a recent report found that over half of child sexual abuse offences reported to police forces in England and Wales were carried out by fellow youngsters. Families have a raft of new online threats to contend with, and less time than ever to do it. Toothbrushing at school won’t stop this sort of social rot.

It should be remembered that these are life skills that ought to be imparted by parents. And yet, Labour appears to have very little faith in families to perform such duties. The Party has also, for instance, pushed ahead with plans to introduce a “modernised childcare system” available from the end of parental leave to the end of primary school. Such catch-all policies shift these most primal responsibilities from mums and dads to the State, which ultimately won’t help children. Rather, it implicitly treats all parents as if they themselves are incapable infants.

There is something faintly depressing about the Labour Party staring into the mouths of the nation’s tots. Rather than offering a bold, unifying vision as an alternative to the last 14 years of Tory rule, Sir Keir is focusing on the minutiae of what should be family life. Someone ought to remind him that the “ahhh” of the dentist does not fit within the “three r’s” of the curriculum.