America’s Yemen airstrikes are leading to mission creep

Debate

07:00

US efforts to show strength in the Middle East are having the opposite effect

by Philip Pilkington

The Houthis vow to retaliate against US-led airstrikes. Credit: Getty

Following US-UK naval force strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, America’s military sounded triumphant. As Lieutenant General Douglas Sims told the media shortly after the attacks: “We have degraded their capability — I don’t believe that they would be able to execute the same way they did the other day”.

If Sims’s statement is accurate, then the US-UK naval force had achieved in one night what a Saudi-UAE led coalition had failed to achieve in nearly a decade with a force of over 130 warplanes and over 180,000 troops. Shipping companies did not buy it.

Shortly after the strikes, the Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk released a statement stating that their “hope that these interventions and a larger naval presence will eventually lead to a lowered threat environment” (emphasis should be placed on the terms “hope” and “eventually”).

Despite protestations to the contrary, the strikes signalled that Operation Prosperity Guardian, which was launched in December to protect commercial shipping in the region, was a failure. It clearly did not succeed in ensuring the safe passage of transit goods through the Red Sea. By turning the region into an active warzone, the strikes will obviously worsen the problems with shipping.

Freight rates are now spiralling upwards for all routes. In Europe, for example, Tesla and Volvo are halting production due to shortages of key inputs. These are the first companies to be impacted, but they are unlikely to be the last. Unless something changes, expect others to halt operations when faced with the worst supply chain disruptions since the Covid lockdowns.

It seems likely that another bout of inflation will now hit Western economies by May or June – but probably sooner. This is what data suggests from the lockdown period, which shows a clear lagged correlation between freight rates and inflation. Such a development would certainly hurt Joe Biden’s already flailing election prospects, as well as the Tories’.

Why did the US and UK intervene in a way that would make the situation worse? What we are seeing is obvious mission creep, and what started as a clear-cut, if flawed, plan to protect shipping has now turned into a crude attempt to “show strength” in the face of Houthi attacks. The Houthis, having endured far worse during the Saudi-UAE led war, shrugged it off, and committed to continuing and indeed broadening their strikes.

There is now also a risk that the Houthis might start targeting naval assets. This is a serious threat: according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the Houthis have access to anti-shipping cruise missiles with a range of up to 800 km and advanced radar and infrared homing systems. It is unclear what type of an impact Iranian-made weapons can have on Western navies, and our adversaries will be jumping for joy at the opportunity for them to be put to the test.

When confronted with these problems, those who support the strikes asked what the alternative was. But given the realities on the ground, there may be no good options available here. The economist Steve Davies, of the IEA, usefully highlighted the difference between a problem and a predicament. “Unlike problems,” Davies wrote, “predicaments do not have solutions.” When we try to “solve” predicaments — especially by lashing out in a show of force — they tend to worsen. That appears to be exactly what is happening in the Middle East right now.