America is trapped in the Middle East
As the Gaza conflict intensifies, Joe Biden has no good options left
Just before the First World War, the writer Saki quipped that Crete makes more history than can be consumed locally: the same can unfortunately be said for the interminable flashpoint of our own day, the Middle East. Israel’s war of Biblical retribution against the people of Gaza has fortunately not yet widened into a great regional conflagration, as initially seemed likely, yet this is in large part due to American forbearance.
Since just mid-October — according to CENTCOM, the Pentagon’s strategic command covering the greater Middle East — US forces have endured 36 rocket and drone attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq, and 40 in Syria. Separate analysis tracks the startling uptick in attacks since the beginning of the Gaza War, with the various Shia militias coordinating their claims of responsibility under the new umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a grouping announced on 18th October.
The American response has been, depending on one’s point of view, either precise and carefully calibrated, or piecemeal and ineffective: US forces have performed strikes against militia units in the process of launching attacks, most recently outside Kirkuk in northern Iraq, killing five militants. If the aim is deterrence, it has not been effective — attacks continue daily. Yet America’s muted response, striking back roughly once for every dozen attacks, highlights both Washington’s desire to keep the Iraqi government broadly onside and inactive in the Gaza war, and the strategic bind the continued American presence in the Middle East places the waning superpower in.
The growing bellicosity of Yemen’s Ansar Allah or Houthi movement highlights the problem. Despite their distance from the Holy Land, the Houthis have been by far the most proactive Arab supporters of Hamas, declaring war against Israel, firing (so far ineffective) ballistic missiles from their plentiful armoury at Israeli targets, and most recently targeting and seizing commercial shipping in the vital sea lanes off Yemen’s coast. On Sunday, following a number of missile and drone attacks against commercial ships, the USS Carney destroyer was itself attacked by drones originating in Yemen, shooting down three in self-defence according to the Pentagon.
Washington provides Israel with arms and diplomatic cover: in return, it gains no discernible influence on Israel’s conduct of the war, wins the Biden administration enmity both at home and abroad, and forces US personnel to endure constant attacks in deployments whose strategic rationale is thin at best. Further, its capacity to respond is limited by its desire to avoid engagement in yet another Middle Eastern war: limited strikes in Yemen are as unlikely to deter the Houthis as the muted response to attacks in Iraq and Syria have achieved so far in deterring the Islamic Resistance. Yet any broader aerial campaign, which would necessarily cause civilian casualties, would be politically disastrous for the Biden administration, particularly if viewed — as it would be — as America being sucked into a war on Israel’s behalf.
The logic of the situation, as the anti-interventionist think tank the Quincy Institute observes, leads to total military disengagement from a region of endless headaches with no obvious strategic benefit, but that is easier said than done. Every US president since Barack Obama has declared a desire to draw down deployments in the region, and every one has found himself sucked back in by regional turmoil. At a time when the declining power finds itself overextended, beginning to lose a war in Europe that initially seemed successful, and worrying over its capacity to defend Taiwan in a looming, empire-breaking Pacific contest, the Middle East is like a tar pit from which Washington just cannot extricate itself.
With no obvious solution, no desire to escalate and limited political capacity to respond, America will likely find itself forced to endure constant attacks for the foreseeable future. Through its continued military presence in the Middle East, the United States has essentially trapped its troops in a hostage crisis of its own devising.
What is this weasly ‘Biblical War of Retribution against the People of Gaza’ BS Aris?? Spit it out. If you think Israel does not have the right to seek out and to destroy the Hamas military Einsatzgruppen hiding away in Gaza, say so.
This young man is still full of illusions and thinks that this is a Palestinian war for freedom.
Aris, this is Hamas’s (and, yes, yes, Palestinians and Muslims) war to exterminate the Jews.
If I (God forbid) I was CIGS I would ‘nuke’ the place and have done with it.
“Turn it to glass”, at the end of the day who really cares?
Summary of the article: Give up
My thoughts exactly.
A typical example today:
Venezuela approves referendum to take over neighboring oil-rich Essequibo region controlled by Guyana. It’s actually Maduro’s referendum. Should we wait for a war? Rise Up And Kill Him First. Don’t admit you did it, shit happens
No, we must wait until the war begins and hopelessly say: “We condemn it.”
As an American, I disagree with this premise. America does have an option. In fact it has the option that most of its citizens and the world wants. It can get out of the way and stop telling other countries how to manage and prosecute territorial disputes.
As I understand it, foreign citizens are sick of America acting as global police. So give the people what they want.
That’s an overly simplistic understanding. I’m sure the Ukrainians and Taiwan appreciate America’s interference. I was recently in Iraq and everyone I talked to has horrible memories of Sadam’s regime and are glad he was taken out.
When the Potemkin Village of San Francisco was cleaned up for Xi’s visit two weeks ago, our stoic leader reiterated that The US has a One China policy on Taiwan. I don’t read that as an assurance of Taiwan’s defense.
People have a short memory. The Ukranian conflict didn’t happen in a vacuum. The US has been plenty involved for decades. Prior to the Russian War, it like Iraq fell under the Neocon project of Nation Building and “spreading democracy” to foreign lands. This contrasts with Reagan or Thatcher’s Neoliberalism which were more interested in just opening up foreign markets instead of trying to engineer the inner workings of the foreign nations’ government.
I agree Sadam was a bad guy but the Wilsonian idea of Nation Building and turning autocratic states into bastions of Democracy hasn’t seemed to improve global stability.
Correct. The article is yet more gibberish from this author. Of course, the US has the option to withdraw troops from the Middle East if it chooses. It’s really not clear what they are doing in Syria in the first place – very few British and American people probably even imagine there are US troops in Syria. And what good are they actually doing there, if any ?
Of course, in practice the US hardly ever withdraws from countries where it’s had troops stationed. Still in Iraq, years after announcing they were “withdrawing”.
Why can’t they just prioritise the really important stuff – to be clear in many cases they are doing something useful – and focus on that ? No good complaining you’re overstretched if you can’t prioritise.
The issue is the weakness of Joe Biden, who campaigned on Iran rapprochement coupled with Saudi and Israeli animosity. Combined with sickeningly abandoning Kabul, all hell has predictably broken loose.
Russia didn’t invade anyone under Trump, unlike the President after and before him. Israel was actively making peace, not war, with its neighbors.
Then came weak American leadership and VOILA! The largest war in Europe in decades! The largest war in the Middle East in decades! Venezuela now eyeing its neighbor next, if Yemen doesn’t blow up first…
And why now? Because they need to act before Trump is back and they know it!
But let’s get one thing clear: The USA is going to be fine. We have all the energy and food and people we need. Economy still growing, unemployment falling. It’s amazing how insulated we are from our idiotic leadership honestly.
The Empires peripheries though? Yeah, y’all are scrwed.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe