Alistair Darling was a rare kind of politician
The former Chancellor was never a man for grandstanding
Alistair Darling, who died yesterday, was a rarity in modern politics. It seems funny to call this quiet modest man a “Lord” — he was always just Alistair in the years I knew him, from when he was a Lothian Regional Councillor in the 1980s, to when he sat on the red benches of the Lords from 2015-2020.
He was part of the DNA of the New Labour government as one of the few people who spent every year in Cabinet from 1997-2010, first as Chief Secretary, then Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Transport Secretary, Scotland Secretary, Business Secretary, and ultimately Chancellor of the Exchequer.
For a period, he was both Secretary of State for Scotland and Secretary of State for Transport. I asked him what it was like combining two roles. He told me that he’d recently been in Edinburgh for the weekend where a woman approached him. She said “Can I ask you about the trains?” Quick as a flash, he had replied “Sorry. At the weekend, I’m the Secretary of State for Scotland”.
He was never a man for grandstanding on either traditional or social media. He was happy to let his achievements speak for themselves. In his career, he faced two political challenges that were truly existential.
The first was the Global Financial Crisis and the collapse of the Royal Bank of Scotland when he was told by Tom McKillop, Chairman of RBS that “we’re going to run out of money in the early afternoon.” Darling acted to bail out RBS by effectively nationalising it. This was probably the boldest embodiment of New Labour’s slogan “what matters is what works” — and it stopped a potentially catastrophic run on all the UK high street banks.
Darling may have been shocked by the call from RBS, but he had a clear-eyed view of the state of the economy before the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the Global Financial Crisis, saying that the economic situation for the country and the world was “arguably the worst they’ve been in 60 years”. He also noted that it would be “more profound and long-lasting than people thought.” For his candour, he was monstered by Gordon Brown’s briefing operation with a viciousness normally reserved for Blairites. Darling described the attacks as the “forces of hell” being unleashed, his wife Maggie Darling, who survives him, had a characteristically saltier description.
The second was the Scottish independence referendum which could have led to the break-up of Britain. Alistair led the ‘Better Together’ campaign with a quiet, calm, confidence that was a stark contrast to the charismatic campaigning of SNP Leader and First Minister Alex Salmond. But, with one line in the first head-to-head debate, Darling brought Salmond down to earth. Observing that all independent countries have their own flags, capitals, and currencies, Alistair said: “but you can’t tell us what currency we will have”. The jibe sank Salmond in the debate and came to symbolise the economic risk of separating Scotland from the UK — and it dogs the SNP to this day, which is the sign of a truly powerful political attack.
Ultimately, Alistair was that rare politician who was loved by his staff. That was because he listened carefully, weighed arguments and then acted. He’ll be missed for his humanity — far too rare in government ministers today. He’ll be missed for his humour. He’ll be missed.
When I was working as an industry representative, I had dealings with Alistair Darling as Business Secretary and again later when he led the Better Together Campaign. In my view he was a standout. Honest, principled, direct, well informed, to the point and not given to hyperbole. He is indeed the sort of politician we very much miss. I lament his passing.
I had the good fortune to meet and briefly talk to him at a business event in 2014, when the Better Together campaign was getting going. He was clearly highly intelligent, and a very competent Chancellor in a crisis. Just as important, he was gentleman, and a patriot to his fingertips. I do not think he would lobby for China one week, and then become Foreign Secretary the next week. He was of a type which doesn’t seem to be attracted into public life, or certainly politics, any more. And while I have no objection to Shane McGowan, it seems absurd for Unherd to have a full article to mark his death, but just a short Post on Alistair Darling.
It was on New Labour’s watch that we saw the economy tank in a near-global banking disaster. Whilst there may be an argument that Labour’s profligacy in office didn’t entirely cause the rain, there is no getting away from the fact that they had sold the nation’s umbrella by the time it hit.
Gordon Brown was given undue credit for “saving the global economy”, any plaudits and gratitude should really have been directed at Alistair Darling, who instead was blamed by Tories for causing the crash.
But if Darling was unfairly saddled with the blame that should have been Blair, Brown and Balls’, he somehow dodged the responsibility of austerity that became Cameron and Osborne’s burden to bear alone.
It was a strange sort of Austerity – usually referred in the Leftish Media as “Vicious Tory austerity” – by which they mean those merciless and savage cuts that saw public spending wantonly slashed from £759 billion in 2015 to a mere £842 billion a year pre-Covid.
According to all the promises from the pre-Corbyn Labour leadership, those who complain should perhaps be grateful we had Tory ‘Austerity’, rather than Labour’s – who promised to cut harder and deeper than the Conservatives.
What might we have expected to be different under a Labour Govt? In 2010 Alistair Darling announced – in the pages of the Guardian, yet memory-holed since – that “Labour’s planned cuts in public spending will be “deeper and tougher” than Margaret Thatcher’s in the 1980s”, …they promised “two parliaments of pain” to repair the black hole in the state’s finances.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies said hefty tax rises and Whitehall spending cuts of 25% were in prospect during the six-year squeeze lasting until 2017 that would follow the chancellor’s “treading water” budget yesterday.’
Not much had changed in Labour’s position by 2015: “A Labour government would deal with the deficit by cutting public spending by most Whitehall departments every year as part of a “tough and balanced” approach to restoring Britain’s economic fortunes, Ed Miliband will announce.”
Alistair Darling announced before the election a cumulative decline of 11.9% in departmental spending on public services over four years, a cut of £46bn in inflation-adjusted terms. Given that Overseas Aid and NHS funding were both ring-fenced that worked out to a 25% cut in spending across all other Whitehall departments.
So, although it goes against the narrative, Darling’s promised reductions would have amounted to more than Osborne cut.
When the Coalition and then Tory Govts took over, the country was in a parlous financial state. Drastic measures were needed if we were to avoid a complete financial collapse.
ALL PARTIES RECOGNISED THAT FACT.
Of course it is easy now to look back and say we could and possibly should have gone another way, but at the time ALL parties with a credible chance of getting into Govt were promising a similar future filled with painful cuts to services.
To deny that is simply dishonest. To pretend it was only the Tories that would have “inflicted” austerity on the country is also dishonest.
But, as ever, most Guardian-readers, civil servants and (more worryingly) floating voters, are comfortable when the narrative is framed that it is evil Tories, driven purely by malice and greed, who imposed “swingeing austerity” (???) on people with some sort of twisted, sadistic relish.
One has to wonder how Alistair Darling’s reputation for decency, probity and good judgement might now be being assessed by Obit Writers and in UK newsrooms had Labour squeaked a narrow victory in 2010.
I might well have disagreed with a lot of his ideas, but he always struck me to be a decent sort of bloke. One measure of this is that I can’t imagine him getting into difficulties as to whether some women can have a p***s, taking the knee, or pretending to like multiculturalism. The Labour Party have come a long way in a short time, haven’t they!
Amongst modern politicians, certainly one of the better ones and arguably not to blame for the financial crisis of 2007 (he’d only just become Chancellor – I’ll let Gordon Brown take the credit for digging the hole in the first place).
However, checking the record, we shouldn’t forget that:
1) He changed the designation of his second home four time in 4 years to maximise his expenses claims and minimise taxes (probably while Chancellor).
2) It was Darling who tapered the income tax personal allowance above $100,00 – in other words, the “personal allowance” would no longer be universal. This created an effective 60% marginal tax rate which is still – absurdly – in place. I’d forgotten he did this and been assuming it was George Osborne.
