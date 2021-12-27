I concur with the general thrust of this critique. The box-ticking was risibly blatant, and there was even a scene in which “virtue-signalling” was rigorously defended.
However, I think you are being a little po-faced about it all.
“There is much that is worthy of satire about our complex times”.
Well indeed: Such as a president of the United States initially denying the existence of a serious virus epidemic (“It’ll be gone in a few days”), as tens of thousands of people were dying in hospitals across the country, and epidemiologists were issuing dire warnings; Or millions of Republican voters refusing to accept that their candidate lost by some 7 million votes, and doggedly subscribing to some hare-brained, swivel-eyed conspiracy theory.
Truth and facts have transformed into negotiable commodities, and the film at least succeeded in highlighting this disturbing trend.
And let’s face it: Netflix, along with most other streaming services and major public networks, has become irredeemably woke.
That ain’t gonna change any time soon, sadly.
And, unlike with the publicly funded BBC, balance and objectivity are not part of its mandate.
Adam McKay: another satirist lost to activism
His latest film's agenda is painfully obvious
Adam McKay used to be one of America’s finest satirists. He won several Oscar nominations for his darkly comic The Big Short about the 2008 Great Recession and excoriating portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice, which were both powerful critiques of how ordinary Americans can suffer from elite crises.
The shift has become all too familiar, but his latest film Don’t Look Up (a heavy-handed attempt at raising awareness about climate change) goes long on activism and short on satire. The film’s laundry-list of targets is reduced to half-baked caricatures that are all too rarely relieved by moments of genuine humour.
The most obvious example is the premise itself: an incoming comet due to hit Earth in six months will be an extinction-level event, but two astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) cannot convince anyone in the thinking class — the president, a Big Tech CEO, the media — to take the threat seriously. Yet what begins as a seemingly futile attempt to get people to listen assumes a political character as it becomes clearer in the second half who McKay’s main target is: you guessed it, it’s the science-denying Right.
This is best captured by the film’s eponymous title, in which DiCaprio pleads with the public to ‘just look up’ [at the sky], a statement that is immediately inverted by Right-wing president Meryl Streep, who tells her followers on the campaign trail: “don’t look up”. Her supporters — or “dumb rednecks” as her son and incompetent chief of staff Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill) describes them — all yip with delight at this ‘let’s go Brandon’ style chant. And in case the Trump parallels weren’t apparent, the point is fully rammed home when Hill tells the base:
Particularly hard to stomach are the moments in the film in which DiCaprio turns into a Fauci-like celebrity-scientist, whose earnest warnings about the planet’s impending doom are met with derision by the Alex Jones-like conspiracists and comet-denying Republicans.
These overtly political scenes bear the fingerprints of McKay’s co-writer David Sirota, a former Bernie Sanders advisor, but that is not to say the film is not a complete dud. Some of the critiques of celebrity culture and social media ring true, showing how a serious message can be memeified and watered down to the point of meaninglessness; there is also a somewhat amusing (if a little overdone) portrayal of an all-powerful Big Tech CEO who, though resembling an extraterrestrial Tim Cook, is clearly an Elon Musk reference.
But the film is ruined by how nakedly it serves its agenda — right down to the unhappy ending in which (spoiler alert), the comet hits Earth. McKay says he did this because he wants “people to see a movie that ends where people don’t work to get the happy ending — hopefully some people will have a reaction to that.” Thanks, Adam.
There is much that is worthy of satire about our complex times. But another catastrophist film about our impending doom and the bone-headed Right wingers who refuse to admit it is not it.
I concur with the general thrust of this critique. The box-ticking was risibly blatant, and there was even a scene in which “virtue-signalling” was rigorously defended.
Climate change is not the same as a comet hitting the Earth. The trajectory of a comet is built on mathematical laws that are well proven and tested for hundreds of years. Climate change is a projection built on statistical models. And that is a critical distinction which climate activists refuse to acknowledge. Moreover, “belief in climate change” does not mean “I think those models are probably more or less predicting a likely direction”. It is akin to an evangelical belief in the end of days which requires radical changes to our economic and social lives. Anyone unwilling to accept those policy changes as absolutely necessary is an evil sinner bringing doom to humanity. If the film mocked the evangelical fervor of climate change activists along with the “cash in on nutty conspiracy theory” act of the Alex Jones of the world, that would be satire. Instead, this is more religious propaganda and moral shaming of the “deplorables”
A shame, because there can be few targets worthier of satire than climate activists, but then The Big Short carefully dodged any insight into just why banks had been lending money to subprime mortgage risks in the first place.
Join the discussion