Across Europe, nobody accepts blame for the recession
Every EU leader is in denial about the bloc's self-inflicted economic woes
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, gave a sobering warning to welcome in the New Year. A third of the global economy will be in recession in 2023, she said, with the European Union to be hit particularly hard. The IMF expects half of the bloc to be in recession this year.
Yet even as Europe faces up to harsh economic realities, there’s no agreement about their underlying cause. Countries have been battered by various self-inflicted and self-exacerbated economic shocks, from Covid lockdowns to the current energy crisis, while economic orthodoxies have left them unable to take effective action to counter the risk of recession. But governments keep on interpreting monetary problems through the narrow lens of party politics.
The scapegoats for recession vary. In the Czech Republic, which is already in a “mild recession” according to the nation’s finance minister, blame is habitually pinned on the profligacy of the previous government. Current leaders insist that only their approach resisting “populist pressure” for more interventionism has saved the country from a worse fate.
Meanwhile in Hungary, where inflation soared to 22.5% in November, hard times are portrayed as the inevitable result of sanctions on Russia. Viktor Orbán claims 2023 will see the EU trying to avoid a recession “arising directly from the war and Europe’s participation in the war, which they call sanctions”.
Both Prague and Budapest downplay the role of policies which they introduced or supported. There is little mention from the strongly pro-Ukraine Czech government of the economic damage wrought by sanctions, however morally justified those sanctions may be. In Budapest, there’s no apparent reconsideration of a long-standing predilection for intervention in the market, from prized energy and fuel price controls to more recent price caps on foodstuffs introduced using emergency powers.
The powers that be seek out easy answers. In Slovakia, coalition chaos and rogue ministers are being blamed for hard times; in Germany, Putin’s aggression against Ukraine is presented as the root problem, rather than Berlin’s previous cosy relations with the Kremlin which left the EU’s largest economy catastrophically vulnerable. Clear-headed analysis of the interplay of economic problems isn’t possible, because authorities refuse to acknowledge and discuss factors for which they share culpability.
This is most clearly shown in the refusal of governments everywhere to admit the role of Covid lockdowns in the current economic downturn. Many of today’s problems — havoc in the energy market, inflation, loss of productivity — emerged before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in February 2022. But as almost all governing and opposition parties supported lockdowns, all are equally happy to brush their long-term effects under the carpet, preferring to highlight less personal explanations which have presented themselves since.
But the combined woes of recession and inflation mean attempts by lawmakers to escape blame won’t wash. A rising cost of living, combined with potential job losses in energy-intensive industrial sectors, will leave workers throughout the economy questioning how we got here from the relative stability of three years ago. After all, the difference in European GDP growth now envisaged by the IMF compared to pre-pandemic projections is half a trillion euros.
The answer is that we have brought many of the “overlapping crises” cited by Georgieva upon ourselves. If those in power today can’t accept their share of the responsibility, voters will apportion the blame for them.
Any crisis is just another opportunity for politicians to trot out their families hobby-horses whether a left-wing nostrum or something else. No new thinking required.
Well, it was ever thus. But, as far as I am concerned, we have reached the point where their denial of responsibility is so implausible as to be grimly comic. They are behaving like children who expect me to believe one ludicrous story after another.
Politicians ducking the blame hardly a new phenomenon. That’s partly of course because honesty isn’t always rewarded, but it’s not just that. Who easily admits in public they got it wrong? Anyway we have the ballot box when the time comes.
However at a macro level the article appears to suggest it’s all because EU Governments supported Lockdowns and then Ukraine. As often the case in critiques the Author dodges being clear on the decisions they’d have taken and the consequences that would then have arisen instead. It’s the classic rose-tinted view of the alternatives.
There are clearly some ‘reckonings’ which are for the good. In Germany many wish, often angrily, the Merkel era had not invested so much in Nordstream 1 and 2, or that an accommodation is reached quickly to end the War and they go back to cheap gas. Hardly a surprise there is some plurality of views though in a democratic country. But at same time the response to these changed circumstances is holding and a rebalancing underway. The fact Germany has reduced it’s energy usage by 20% already a remarkable and to be applauded response.
Covid and Putin have indisputably been major recessionary factors, but there are many national decisions that fail a hindsight test. Not unsurprising politicians seek initially to apportion blame to Covid and Putin whilst gradually moving their position and strategy.
The EU has at least a few examples around the World that show things could have been handled much worse. China for one, still in a dreadful mess with Covid. Putin himself of course. And then there’s the UK which has the added misery of a hard Brexit confirmed in its stupidity as the worst predicted performing economy in the G7 despite not being as reliant on Russian gas.
Your last sentence earned you an uptick from me; all the rest being in the neutral camp as far as I read things…
Covid: clearly the Great Barrington Declaration was the way to go: isolate the vulnerable from the virus instead of trying to ‘fight’ the virus everywhere. The vulnerable tucked away safely in remote refuges (awaiting a vaccine) and life continuing as normal everywhere else..
Ukraine: Surely it’s obvious that if NATO had kept its big bellicose nose out and we all let the Slavs/Rus sort themselves out we would have had either a peace deal with a 100,000 lives saved and low levels of destruction; OR a quick war with 50,000 lives saved and moderate levels of destruction. No rose tinted glasses required!
What we got in both cases was the worst of all outcomes thanks to the short-sightedness of craven governments too stupid and too scared to do the intelligent (drastic) things.
