A wage-price spiral won’t help workers
Public opinion is already catching up with reality
As inflation rages, strikes are taking place across Britain. The two phenomena are connected, and obviously so: understanding how is enormously important. Not only does it give us potential insight into the future trajectory of strikes and inflation, but it also allows us to get a sense of whether a wage-price spiral is taking hold in Britain.
A wage-price spiral is a situation where, after inflation takes hold, workers try to bid up their wages to keep pace with rising prices. But, faced with these rising wages, companies are then forced to increase their prices even more to offset the new, higher wage costs. This dance can go on interminably, meaning that inflation, which may have otherwise subsided, becomes entrenched in the system.
Wage-price spirals almost inevitably become a politicised affair, with those who consider themselves defenders of the working class denying their existence — or, if they are feeling even more radical, blaming capitalists for ‘price-gouging’. In recent days we have seen some credentialed people engage in denialism about this issue. Former permanent secretary to the Treasury Lord Macpherson, for example, declared that “public sector workers don’t create inflation”. Meanwhile, former deputy governor of the Bank of England Sir John Gieve questioned whether larger pay rises for public sector workers would significantly fuel inflation.
This is part of a broader trend, where Left-leaning economists deny the existence of a wage-price spiral altogether. Some claim that a spiral only exists when wage growth outpaces inflation; others claim that inflation must be accelerating for a spiral to be taking place.
In fact, there are only two relevant questions when looking at a wage-price spiral. Firstly, did the wage rises come before or after the inflation? This can give a sense of whether wage growth had a role in sparking the initial inflation. Secondly, what are the specific dynamics taking place between wages and prices? The two charts below help us understand both.
The first chart shows clearly that large wage increases in 2021 precipitated the inflation. This does not mean that these wage increases were the only cause of inflation, but it does suggest wage growth in 2021 was a factor contributing to the present situation.
The second chart (below) shows the strength of the correlation between wages and prices adjusted for various lags. We have taken the data from September 2021 onwards, as this is when the serious inflation started. This may sound confusing, but what the chart shows is simple enough: wages tend to rise two months after an increase in inflation; then, two months after this rise in wages, prices also go up. These dynamics are clear evidence that a wage-price spiral is taking hold in the British economy.
What then of Lord Macpherson’s claim that public sector workers cannot create inflation? While it is true that, say, the NHS will not raise prices in response to higher wage demands by workers, nevertheless these higher wages will bid up the price of goods more generally. More importantly, rising wages in the public sector mean that private sector workers will demand higher pay to keep up.
The outcome of this mess is obvious: we have been here before. In the 1970s, Britain’s economy became embroiled in strikes during a period of high inflation. As time went on, the link between the two became obvious, public support of the unions withered, Margaret Thatcher was elected and the unions were defeated. Already, public support for the strikes is waning — net support has fallen from 19% in September to -3% in December. The government understands this, with one senior Conservative telling the Financial Times that public support for strikes “tends to fall the longer they go on”.
Former public officials and Left-leaning economists engaged in wage-price denialism may believe that they are protecting the working class, but they are not. Workers never win when wage-price spirals take hold for the simple reason that companies can raise prices much more easily than workers can raise wages, and so inflation-adjusted wages always fall.
In the longer term, the industrial disputes that wage-price spirals give rise to discredit unions in the eyes of the public and pave the way for laws that curtail their activity and diminish their power. The supposed experts in denial are not the champions of the working class and of working-class institutions: they are their gravediggers.
What are people supposed to do if living standards are going down? If workers aren’t supposed to demand higher wages if the cost of living is going up are they just supposed to default on their bills? Not many people have significant savings to dip in to. But large numbers of people simply failing to pay rent or heating charges, or defaulting on mortgages, is also going to have repercussions.
Superficially your description seems like “workers must not demand to be paid more, even if they (unusually) have the clout to do so, because it drives inflation” but “it is a fact of nature that if workers are paid more then businesses will charge more”. If that is true, why is a demand to maintain (or improve) their living standards irresponsible for workers but not for shareholders? It takes both sides to cause a price spiral, and if labour is told to exercise restraint but capital is assumed not to be able to exercise restraint, this looks more like a statement about who is in power than anything else.
Are there any policies in favour of the labour interest (or non asset-owners) that you do think work? If people aren’t supposed to take action themselves then they would have to rely on government intervention, but that doesn’t look very reliable, and it isn’t as if the government or central banks are likely to be on their side anyway: we have had a decade or more of asset inflation through monetary policies to benefit and protect asset owners, and it seems pretty clear that things that might drive costs down, like housing reform, are pretty much off the table.
(I accept that “actually we are in a total mess and everyone’s life is just going to get worse” may be the truth, but in that context I’m not sure why it’s wrong for members of a union to do their best to get whatever they can right now. I suppose it may still be doing positive harm to give people the impression that things can be made OK by paying people a bit more, when actually our problems are far, far worse than that.)
Convenient how it’s never the right time for the plebs to get a raise.
Wishful thinking.
Firstly the lesson of the 70s is the public will blame the Govt. Ask Heath or Callaghan.
Secondly with public sector wage growth median at 2-3% and inflation at 10% the contention workers are being unreasonable and prompting more inflation doesn’t hold. In fact BoE forecasting a return to 2% inflation or less within 2 yrs so not indicating a real fear of wage-price spiral. There is thus scope for some more reasonable offers to settle things and not create a greater economic ‘hit’. Remember nurses are currently poorer in real terms than they were when Tories came to power.
More spotlight should be turned on the policies last 10+ yrs that allowed asset wealth to rise so much faster, increasing inequality, benefitting the better off, and leaving many public sector workers unable to afford their own home. One always suspects articles like this semi-designed to deflect away from this to protect vested interests.
To the extent that Lord Macpherson or his former close colleagues are in receipt of a DB pension linked to the pay of current civil servants, surely he has skin in the game? It seems remarkable, and rather disingenuous, that a former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury would whip up fears on social media that “HMG is expecting public sector workers to take bigger real wage cuts even than in 1931”. Then, public service pay was actively cut by 10% and more, from levels far lower in real terms than today (when public servants actually enjoy higher pay than private sector workers despite also having greater job security and better pensions). Lord Macpherson might more profitably reconsider the historic Treasury and interest rate policies which have left the economy in these straitened circumstances.
