Meghan makes much of being condemned for the colour of her skin but I would suggest that if she had not been of mixed race the Queen might well have refused consent for Prince Harry to marry her. Clearly she was unsuitable in every respect.
2021: Year in review with Aris Roussinos and Mary Harrington
UnHerd's contributors look back at a tumultuous year
The year began with riots in Capitol Hill in Washington and the removal of Donald Trump from social media; in March Meghan and Harry gave their interview to Oprah from a Los Angeles mansion, and in April Prince Phillip passed away; Western troops departed Afghanistan, leaving chaotic scenes in the capital Kabul; Maya Forstater was judged by the courts to be legally entitled to her gender critical viewpoints — and Kathleen Stock was forced out of Sussex University; bitcoin became formal tender in its first nation state; and Covid dominated public policy for the second year running.
Freddie Sayers is joined by Aris Roussinos and Mary Harrington to look back on a tumultuous and consequential year.
There is something about Mary…she’s marvellous. Hands down my favourite UnHerd contributor. I always learn something new to add to my own perspective. Freddie is great, too. What a pleasant human being. With Aris, I always expect him to come up with a brilliant take, but he’s been letting me down so far.
Happy New Year to all Unherd commenters.
Few would view this site as a talent show, but could I suggest a festive “commenters concert.”
I’d open with James Joyce and Julie Blinde, duetting to Billy Joel’s ‘“Go To Extremes.”
Perhaps then a Chris Wheatley solo channeling “I Don’t Want To (just) Talk About It,” followed by Francis MacGabhann and Annemarie Ni Daleigh doing the full Riverdance routine.
Galatas Taveris could bring his rich baritone, and unusual cockney southern drawl, to “It’s a Rich Man’s World” before being joined by Leslie Van Reenen for an Invermectin pastiche to the theme from The Horse Whisperer.
After the interval, I’d suggest Billy Bob giving us a rousing chorus of Billy Bragg’s The Red Flag and then a chorus from all lady contributors of “I am Woman Hear me Roar.”
To bring it all to a close, a quick poem by Drachir Nevarc and I’d be happy to chip in with Pharrel Williams’ “Don’t Worry be Happy,” before we all finale with “The Philosophers Song” … by Monty Python.
Note: Prashan Kotak will be providing an AI driven light show and may appear in hologram. For those with safety concerns, Rasmus Fogh will be providing vaccine injections and masks at the door (not optional).
As we head into the commenters paradise that will be 2022, let us remember that the central psychological characteristics of the woke are a total absence of humour, and a comprehensive lack of the self awareness to know how ridiculous their obsessions seem to others.
A trap we could never fall into.
