2021: Year in review with Aris Roussinos and Mary Harrington

Video

11:00

UnHerd's contributors look back at a tumultuous year

by UnHerd Staff



The year began with riots in Capitol Hill in Washington and the removal of Donald Trump from social media; in March Meghan and Harry gave their interview to Oprah from a Los Angeles mansion, and in April Prince Phillip passed away; Western troops departed Afghanistan, leaving chaotic scenes in the capital Kabul; Maya Forstater was judged by the courts to be legally entitled to her gender critical viewpoints — and Kathleen Stock was forced out of Sussex University; bitcoin became formal tender in its first nation state; and Covid dominated public policy for the second year running.

Freddie Sayers is joined by Aris Roussinos and Mary Harrington to look back on a tumultuous and consequential year.