He’s the man responsible for implementing US trade policy, leading all negotiations with the UK and the rest of the world. He’s a Cabinet member. And he rarely gives interviews. But on the same day that Donald Trump announced America’s first substantial trade deal, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer spoke exclusively to UnHerd’s Sohrab Ahmari about: How Brexit “liberated” the UK

Why this is not a “free-trade deal”

The EU’s “philosophical, legal, and cultural aversion” being an obstacle to any deal

***

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is in a good mood. “This is a job that goes up and down, but I’m on an up today”, he tells UnHerd in his first major interview with a European outlet, conducted just ahead of the news conference in which the US-UK trade deal was announced. And he leaves no doubt about how the long-sought arrangement came about: “Brexit liberates Britain to work with us in meaningful ways”.

Note well, though: it’s a trade agreement, not a free-trade deal. The difference means a lot to Greer, a lawyer who served as a senior aide to Robert Lighthizer, President Trump’s trade envoy during his first term and a ferocious critic of neoliberal globalisation. Having assumed his former boss’s job in the second term, Greer also channels his worldview.

“When people talk about a free-trade deal,” he tells me, “the objective is: ‘Let’s just liberalise as much as we can, as quickly as we can, and we’ll just see where the chips fall economically. And let’s be as expansive as possible in the things that we’re covering.’ And as you know, my view is different.” To Greer, trade is only worthwhile if it’s “reciprocal, fair, balanced, and contributes to the economic security of the United States”.