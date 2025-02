Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” is at the center of the reckoning that Donald Trump is bringing to Washington. Almost the first action of the freshly sworn-in president was to sign an executive order stripping security clearances from the 51 former intelligence officials who, in October 2020, signed a letter claiming that emails from the laptop were a “Russian information operation”. Last week, he added a memorandum banning most of the former spooks from entering secure federal facilities. The Hunter Biden censors have, literally, left the building.

Uncritically reported by Politico at the time, their claims helped legitimate the Big Tech censorship of the New York Post — America’s oldest continuous daily newspaper, where I serve as a columnist — which broke the laptop story. The emails put the lie to Joe Biden’s claims that he knew “nothing” about his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings and apparent influence peddling, not least Hunter’s 2015 role in connecting his father, then Barack Obama’s vice president, with executives from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm on whose board Hunter served.

Thanks to the combined efforts of Twitter (now X), Facebook, the mainstream media, and the Deep State, all this was buried, and Biden eked out a win.