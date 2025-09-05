Illegal violencedepartment of defensedepartment of warGuantanamo BayIllegal violenceNarcosLiberalismObamaObamadepartment of defensePoliticsUS
September 5, 2025
The war on America’s radicals

By B. Duncan Moench

“A nation’s true moral commitments are not revealed in how one treats allies, but in how it treats enemies.”
Donald Trump’s republic of violence UK

By Lee Siegel

“Once a community forgoes its central myths, it doesn’t revert to truth. It reverts to spectacle and, eventually, cynicism.”

B. Duncan Moench is a punk philosopher and recovering academic. He’s Tablet’s Social Critic at Large, a contributing writer at County Highway, and a scholar of American political culture. He writes and hosts the Producerist Substack and podcast.

DuncanMoench