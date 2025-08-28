The Palace FA cup win was one of this decades biggest footballing upsets. Photo: Sportsphoto/Getty.

great barrington declarationFootball fansFootballFootball fansSocietyUEFAUK
August 28, 2025   < 1
More from this author
Trump’s factory revival is happening

By Jonathan Wilson

Suggested reading
Trump’s factory revival is happening

By Howard Jacobson

Jonathan Wilson is a columnist for the Guardian, the editor of the Blizzard, the co-host of the podcast It Was What It Was and author of 12 books on football history and one novel.

jonawils