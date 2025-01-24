If America’s 45th presidency was founded on the promise of Making America Great Again, Donald Trump’s priorities appear to have shifted for its 47th. Now, in part, it’s about Making McKinley Great Again.
It’s been more than 120 years since William McKinley played a starring role in American politics — but this week, that all changed. There he was, making a surprise appearance in Trump’s inauguration speech: the ghost of McKinley, still in mourning after seeing his name removed from the highest peak in North America by Obama. “We’re taking it back,” Trump declared in response.
Until Monday, McKinley, the Ohio Republican congressman who became the nation’s 25th President before being assassinated by an anarchist in 1901, had become a footnote in American history. Today’s Democrats hope that each president will be the next Franklin Delano Roosevelt, while small government conservatives have made a cult of tax-cutting Calvin Coolidge and Ronald Reagan. McKinley, meanwhile, is rarely remembered, seemingly overshadowed by his flamboyant and media-savvy successor, Theodore Roosevelt.
And then came Trump, the unlikeliest of historians, with his ode to the man who made “our country very rich through tariffs and through talent”. To many of his critics, Trump’s remarks were a surprise; to students of history, they were not. After all, McKinley and Trump are unsurprising bedfellows. They both became president in eras characterised by increasing great-power rivalries and trade wars — and both offered tough remedies in response.
During the 1890s and 1900s, Britain, the world’s first industrial superpower, was being eclipsed by the rise of the United States, Germany, Russia and Japan. All these nations used protectionism and state capitalism to catch up with British industry — and the US was no exception. Inspired by their heroes, Alexander Hamilton and Henry Clay, Republicans from Lincoln to McKinley styled themselves as economic nationalists committed to using tariffs to protect America’s “infant industries” from foreign competition, while inviting British and other foreign investment in American factories. Nicknamed “the Napoleon of protection,” McKinley declared: “I am a tariff man, standing on a tariff platform.”
Nor do the parallels stop there. Just as with the rise of industrialised China today, Germany’s ascendency at the turn of the century scrambled global political alliances. Until the late 19th century, the US had viewed Britain as its greatest strategic threat — so much so that, in 1867, the US purchased Alaska from Russia to keep it free from British influence or control. But the unification of Germany four years later changed all that. Faced with an Imperial Germany that made no secret of its ambitions in the Caribbean and Pacific, the US and Britain agreed to a strategic rapprochement.
