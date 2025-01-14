Both Hezbollah and Israel are continuing to drag their feet on fulfilling their ends of the deal by withdrawing north of the Litani River and south of the Lebanese border respectively. And with less than two weeks to go before the ceasefire deadline, tension is rising. But Aoun, with his deep connections across the Lebanese Armed Forces, may be exactly the right person to convince Hezbollah to keep the peace, allowing the LAF to continue moving into areas formerly governed by the militants.

Certainly, it would be in Hezbollah’s interest for Aoun to succeed — and it knows it. One of the main reasons the group’s politicians ultimately felt compelled to give him their blessing, after all, was because his foreign backers are their only path toward funding for reconstruction works in the war-battered Shi’i south. With Iran retreating across the region, Hezbollah can hardly rely on Tehran to help rebuild shattered towns and villages in its strongholds to Lebanon’s south and east, making Aoun’s connections to Gulf financiers absolutely critical. With over 99,000 homes destroyed or damaged and around $2.8 billion in looming reconstruction costs across the country, the task before the group is monumental — but just as it was after its war with Israel in 2006, Hezbollah’s ability to facilitate the recovery of its community will be central for its political future.

Hezbollah had to make a deal with the devil to keep its reputation as a protector of its base alive and well. It’s a pragmatism that seems likely to continue. Quite aside from the eclipse of its Iranian sponsor, its entanglement in Lebanese society means that it can no longer afford to let the country suffer under the combined weight of economic disaster and the ravages of war. Bowing to Western demands, at least in part, has paradoxically become Hezbollah’s only means of survival. Refuse to bend, and Hezbollah’s fundamental promise to be a guarantor of economic and political security for Lebanon’s Shi’a world may start to come apart at the seams, potentially leading some its most weary supporters to turn away from the group in disillusionment.

Nor is it merely the geopolitical runes that seem to be falling in Aoun’s favour. Internally, too, the new President’s sway seems substantial. In addition to projecting power through an emboldened LAF, he’ll have considerable power over what the next Lebanese government actually looks like — especially now that Salam has been all but officially confirmed as the country’s next Prime Minister yesterday in yet another blow to Hezbollah. Though the group is almost certain to hold seats, it and its allies are likely to be outnumbered and outgunned, especially with another leader alongside Aoun who has made a career of earning Hezbollah’s ire. With power of this sort, Aoun and Salam together may finally have the luxury of shaping Lebanon’s politics not at Hezbollah’s behest, but despite it.

Hezbollah clearly won’t wither overnight. That’s clear enough from Aoun’s recent trajectory: the President’s rise to power couldn’t have happened without the militant group’s acquiescence. Hezbollah MPs grudgingly voted for Aoun in the second round of voting, but not before sabotaging the first by submitting blank ballots. Their message was clear: however diminished, our power remains. Hezbollah may also seek to paralyse any new government formed under Salam’s auspices if it doesn’t get what it wants — notably around securing enough posts to maintain veto power — just as it has numerous times before. And even in the (unlikely) best case scenario, a strong government will not be enough to disarm the militants. The group’s weapons remain a golden calf among the group’s base, and even Aoun understands that confiscating them would almost certainly provoke civil war.

But as Hezbollah finds itself with fewer and fewer options, and as US influence continues to grow through the expansion of the LAF, it may find it harder to rebuild its arsenal and prevent the regular army from imposing its will. With the LAF steadily expanding its patrols and permanent presence in Lebanon’s south and along its frontiers, Hezbollah itself will understand that the days when it could treat the LAF like a subservient younger sibling are over, and that it will by necessity need to keep its diminished arsenal far from any areas of LAF operation.