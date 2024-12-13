Is it possible to marry 21st-century values of tolerance and inclusion with 19th-century sabre-rattling? Could a duelling club be a source of social harmony? The members are keen to give that impression. The Corps Ottonen is “anti-fascist but centre-Right”, says Eugene, one 39-year-old member who goes by “Shogun” within the fraternity. (These “codenames” date back to the early 19th century, when fraternities were illegal.) As Shogun explains: “If you are proud to be an Austrian, if you’re patriotic, but not so pig-headed as to say you’re nationalist, then you’re right here.”

The diversity of the Corps Ottonen is also a point of pride. “We have atheists, and we have homosexuals, we have heterosexuals… it’s very non-homogenous,” says David, a 37-year-old manager at Siemens who goes by “Mephisto”. Shogun is a Buddhist, and there are Serbian Orthodox members too. Membership is all male, but women are welcome to attend events, and Mephisto’s wife is an honorary member.

These days, the fighting isn’t just about bravery. When the Corps Ottonen duel with other fraternities, the main aim is often conflict resolution: after a fight, the two combatants should make up their differences and go for a beer. Recently, a member of a rival club patronised a Corps Ottonen rookie, so Nicolai-André, a 27-year-old project manager who goes by “Anubis”, challenged him to a duel on the beginner’s behalf. Though doctors are always present at duels, injuries are not uncommon. Anubis shows me a post-duel photograph of him and his challenger, who has blood streaming down his face. Although he seemed proud of his wounds, Ottonen members emphasised they didn’t go into fights looking for dashing scars.

Like the other fraternities, though, Ottonen offers a sense of brotherhood and tradition. For Mephisto, the attraction lies in the rigid dress code: a suit, a cap, and a striped sash. “In modern times, you hardly have any opportunities to dress up,” he says. “I can’t even wear a full suit to work, because then my colleagues might think I’m strange.”

The club fosters that romantic notion of the duel, the sense of life-long community, the free beer, much as the other more hostile fraternities do. And yet, it distinguishes itself through its politics. Deradicalising young men who might otherwise be drawn to the far-Right frats is “somewhat of a mission for us”, Shogun tells me. To change the minds of members with xenophobic attitudes, for instance, Shogun gives a centre-right defence of immigration by pointing to Austria’s history. “Austria was always a multi-people state,” he says. “Within the whole Austrian Empire, more than half were non-German speakers.” He points to the glories of Viennese art and architecture, made by people from “all over Europe”. “We can’t be purely German. It’s not our identity.”

“What we try to show,” Mephisto tells me, “is that there’s a big difference between patriotism and nationalism, and we try to bring people to the patriotism side.” But as the far-Right’s popularity rises throughout Europe, this may prove a struggle. The FPÖ won a plurality of seats in Austria this September. And support for the AfD in Germany among young people has almost doubled since last year.