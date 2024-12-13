I am standing in a smoke-filled cellar in Vienna at midnight, braced for my first duel. I am new to the sport, so I am wearing a motorcycle helmet, while my opponent dons a pair of steampunk metal goggles. Even with the helmet, my head starts pounding as my rival thwacks me again and again with his sabre. I’m too startled to stab at him myself and, after five or six strikes, I surrender.
I am perhaps not the ideal candidate for membership of the Corps Ottonen, one of Austria’s last remaining student duelling fraternities. In addition to sitting an exam on Austrian history, prospective members must put on a chainmail shirt and fight a Mensur: a traditional German duel. Outsiders aren’t usually allowed in and members are sworn to secrecy — but this fraternity wants to be open about its activities given the controversy that surrounds duelling. Unstrapping my helmet, I look around the clubhouse at the large sabres and the burly men nursing pitchers of beer.
The hall is lined with cutlasses, blunderbusses, and portraits of Austrian monarchs; the heir to the Habsburg throne is an honorary member. It all harks back to the golden age of duelling fraternities in the early 19th century, when the clubs were numerous across Germany, Austria and Switzerland and full of young men debating revolutionary politics and fighting duels. Founded in 1922, Vienna’s Corps Ottonen was a relative late-comer.
The Third Reich brought an end to the glory days of duelling — and to the Corps Ottonen. Independent fraternities were outlawed in favour of a single, Nazi-affiliated group. Many were re-founded after the Second World War but by then interest had waned sharply. These days, only around 2% of German and Austrian students belong to any kind of fraternity, duelling or non-duelling.
This apprehension is partly due to their association with the far-Right. In Austria, fraternities are hugely controversial: roughly one-third of the MPs of the far-Right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) are members of a fraternity. One Viennese club, the Albia, says on its website that it only accepts members belonging to the “Germanic ethnic and cultural community”. And there have been frequent scandals involving fraternities singing Nazi-era drinking songs. Only last month, Jewish students formed a human chain to stop a prominent Austrian politician with ties to Libertas, a far-Right duelling fraternity from laying a wreath in remembrance of Nazi victims.
But not all duelling fraternities are the same. Unlike many other fraternities, the Corps Ottonen has Jewish members, and explicitly welcomes people from all nationalities, religions and ethnicities. And unlike many other fraternities, it was on the right side of history: when the Nazis annexed Austria in 1938, members of the Corps Ottonen joined the underground anti-Nazi Resistance — some gave their lives for the cause. (In 2008, Austria’s national fund for victims of Nazism funded a book on the Corps Ottonen’s anti-Nazi history.) These days, Ottonen members annually celebrate Hanukkah to honour their Jewish members killed in the Resistance. “We’re the statistical outlier — here, there were zero percent Nazis,” said the group’s leader in the Nineties.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe