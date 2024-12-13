|
X Close

The duelling fraternity fighting the far-Right The Corps Ottonen isn't like the other clubs

The Corps Ottonen is unusually open.

The Corps Ottonen is unusually open.

AustriaDuellingEuropeGermanyHabsburgSocietySwords
December 13, 2024   6 mins

I am standing in a smoke-filled cellar in Vienna at midnight, braced for my first duel. I am new to the sport, so I am wearing a motorcycle helmet, while my opponent dons a pair of steampunk metal goggles. Even with the helmet, my head starts pounding as my rival thwacks me again and again with his sabre. I’m too startled to stab at him myself and, after five or six strikes, I surrender.

I am perhaps not the ideal candidate for membership of the Corps Ottonen, one of Austria’s last remaining student duelling fraternities. In addition to sitting an exam on Austrian history, prospective members must put on a chainmail shirt and fight a Mensur: a traditional German duel. Outsiders aren’t usually allowed in and members are sworn to secrecy — but this fraternity wants to be open about its activities given the controversy that surrounds duelling. Unstrapping my helmet, I look around the clubhouse at the large sabres and the burly men nursing pitchers of beer.

The hall is lined with cutlasses, blunderbusses, and portraits of Austrian monarchs; the heir to the Habsburg throne is an honorary member. It all harks back to the golden age of duelling fraternities in the early 19th century, when the clubs were numerous across Germany, Austria and Switzerland and full of young men debating revolutionary politics and fighting duels. Founded in 1922, Vienna’s Corps Ottonen was a relative late-comer.

The Third Reich brought an end to the glory days of duelling — and to the Corps Ottonen. Independent fraternities were outlawed in favour of a single, Nazi-affiliated group. Many were re-founded after the Second World War but by then interest had waned sharply. These days, only around 2% of German and Austrian students belong to any kind of fraternity, duelling or non-duelling.

This apprehension is partly due to their association with the far-Right. In Austria, fraternities are hugely controversial: roughly one-third of the MPs of the far-Right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) are members of a fraternity. One Viennese club, the Albia, says on its website that it only accepts members belonging to the “Germanic ethnic and cultural community”. And there have been frequent scandals involving fraternities singing Nazi-era drinking songs. Only last month, Jewish students formed a human chain to stop a prominent Austrian politician with ties to Libertas, a far-Right duelling fraternity from laying a wreath in remembrance of Nazi victims.

“The hall is lined with cutlasses, blunderbusses, and portraits of Austrian monarchs.”

But not all duelling fraternities are the same. Unlike many other fraternities, the Corps Ottonen has Jewish members, and explicitly welcomes people from all nationalities, religions and ethnicities. And unlike many other fraternities, it was on the right side of history: when the Nazis annexed Austria in 1938, members of the Corps Ottonen joined the underground anti-Nazi Resistance — some gave their lives for the cause. (In 2008, Austria’s national fund for victims of Nazism funded a book on the Corps Ottonen’s anti-Nazi history.) These days, Ottonen members annually celebrate Hanukkah to honour their Jewish members killed in the Resistance. “We’re the statistical outlier — here, there were zero percent Nazis,” said the group’s leader in the Nineties.

Is it possible to marry 21st-century values of tolerance and inclusion with 19th-century sabre-rattling? Could a duelling club be a source of social harmony? The members are keen to give that impression. The Corps Ottonen is “anti-fascist but centre-Right”, says Eugene, one 39-year-old member who goes by “Shogun” within the fraternity. (These “codenames” date back to the early 19th century, when fraternities were illegal.) As Shogun explains: “If you are proud to be an Austrian, if you’re patriotic, but not so pig-headed as to say you’re nationalist, then you’re right here.”

The diversity of the Corps Ottonen is also a point of pride. “We have atheists, and we have homosexuals, we have heterosexuals… it’s very non-homogenous,” says David, a 37-year-old manager at Siemens who goes by “Mephisto”. Shogun is a Buddhist, and there are Serbian Orthodox members too. Membership is all male, but women are welcome to attend events, and Mephisto’s wife is an honorary member.

These days, the fighting isn’t just about bravery. When the Corps Ottonen duel with other fraternities, the main aim is often conflict resolution: after a fight, the two combatants should make up their differences and go for a beer. Recently, a member of a rival club patronised a Corps Ottonen rookie, so Nicolai-André, a 27-year-old project manager who goes by “Anubis”, challenged him to a duel on the beginner’s behalf. Though doctors are always present at duels, injuries are not uncommon. Anubis shows me a post-duel photograph of him and his challenger, who has blood streaming down his face. Although he seemed proud of his wounds, Ottonen members emphasised they didn’t go into fights looking for dashing scars.

Suggested reading
Will East Germans ever feel at home?

By Katja Hoyer

Like the other fraternities, though, Ottonen offers a sense of brotherhood and tradition. For Mephisto, the attraction lies in the rigid dress code: a suit, a cap, and a striped sash. “In modern times, you hardly have any opportunities to dress up,” he says. “I can’t even wear a full suit to work, because then my colleagues might think I’m strange.”

The club fosters that romantic notion of the duel, the sense of life-long community, the free beer, much as the other more hostile fraternities do. And yet, it distinguishes itself through its politics. Deradicalising young men who might otherwise be drawn to the far-Right frats is “somewhat of a mission for us”, Shogun tells me. To change the minds of members with xenophobic attitudes, for instance, Shogun gives a centre-right defence of immigration by pointing to Austria’s history. “Austria was always a multi-people state,” he says. “Within the whole Austrian Empire, more than half were non-German speakers.” He points to the glories of Viennese art and architecture, made by people from “all over Europe”. “We can’t be purely German. It’s not our identity.”

“What we try to show,” Mephisto tells me, “is that there’s a big difference between patriotism and nationalism, and we try to bring people to the patriotism side.” But as the far-Right’s popularity rises throughout Europe, this may prove a struggle. The FPÖ won a plurality of seats in Austria this September. And support for the AfD in Germany among young people has almost doubled since last year.

But the Corps Ottonen is also strongly pro-European, which is perhaps unsurprising given its sponsors. Its patron is Karl Habsburg-Lothringen, whose father, Otto von Habsburg — himself the Corps Ottonen patron until his death in 2011 — went from being the last crown prince of Austria-Hungary during the First World War to organising the Pan-European Picnic in 1989. Corps Ottonen members were drafted to help with the event, which led to the largest exodus of East German citizens since the erection of the Berlin Wall, and hastened the fall of the Soviet Bloc.

Suggested reading
How the AfD won over Germany

By Lily Lynch

While the club was originally founded in honour of Otto von Habsburg, members are split over what that means today. One of the core values of the fraternity, along with tolerance and brotherhood, is “legitimism” — defined on the Corps Ottonen website as “loyalty to the Austrian Empire”. The website clarifies it doesn’t want an “unconditional” return to the empire, though; instead, the Habsburg Empire should be a model for further European integration via the EU.

Still, many members have a soft spot for royalty. Shogun would prefer a British-style constitutional monarch, who can think further ahead than election-minded politicians. “King Charles is very vocal about ecological things,” he says, admiringly. Anubis, meanwhile, likes the idea of a monarch with the powers of Austria’s Federal President, who can appoint ministers and functionaries.

Shogun plays down the club’s aristocratic links, though. Karl Habsburg-Lothringen and his brothers only show up for special Corps Ottonen events such as anniversaries. And the Ottonen members I meet are project managers and programmers, not dukes. There’s an egalitarian vibe to the Corps Ottonen. “It’s not about social status,” Shogun insists. One regular member’s great-grandfather is Archduke Franz Ferdinand and every May, he invites the whole club to his castle in southern Austria. “This is our family,” Shogun says. “We call each other brothers.

The members are all deadly serious about the swords, the chainmail, the nostalgia for long-gone empires — and the idea that they are politically different from the other clubs. But I do struggle to reconcile their lifestyle with reality. Is all the sword-swinging mere role-play? Mephisto, in fact, was part of a historical re-enactment group before “upgrading” to the Corps Ottonen. But he strongly denies the fraternity has any element of cosplay. You can’t just act out the rituals: you have to imbibe the values that go with them. “It’s something that you have to feel… some common sense of honour, and maybe even chivalry.”

Yet for all their efforts, the club lacks a sense of continuity. For the first 15 years after its re-founding, members didn’t even duel; the Mensur was only revived in 2007. “It sure feels a bit anachronistic,” Shogun admits. But, he argues, traditions such as the Mensur were revived for a reason: they honour the fraternity members who fell in the Resistance. “[They] died for our country,” he says, “so why don’t we just show our commitment by at least learning to use a sabre again?”  

The swords, however, are only half the story. Young Western men are both unprecedentedly lonely and drifting towards the far-Right. Those trends are linked: impressionable young men are often sucked into spaces which offer community but inspire hatred. In many countries, those all-male spaces are chatrooms; in Austria, they are often far-Right duelling fraternities. The Corps Ottonen’s promise of tolerant brotherhood an interesting exception to that trend.

Simon Ezra-Jackson is studying History and Philosophy at the University of St Andrews.

Join the discussion

Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments