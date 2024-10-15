What does a Poet Laureate do? I don’t know, but I suspect the job might entail a semantically supportable fulfilment of its title: to sing the country’s praises, or present the work of those who have. It would be hudspadik to flog my own works from an official pedestal, which left official endorsement of the works of others. My problem in this second case is this: most of that passing as American poetry leaves me other than fulfilled. That represented to school children of old was largely drivel — Walt Whitman and Robert Frost’s work would not be out of place on greeting cards. Whitman’s grand but unfortunate contribution to the genre was the abandonment of rhyme, form, and rhythm.

That passing as poetry, for some time, has been drivel celebrating the writer’s (and, so the reader’s) superiority to mere form. And content. No. Whitman heard America singing, and he sang about it himself, as did Carl Sandburg; but poetry would have been better off if they’d limited their singing to the shower.

There, however, I would be, on day one of the restoration, on the podium in my ceremonial robes, all dressed up with nothing to say. But, in my fantasy, I had a job to do, and my job was to do it. Who, then, were the poets — for certainly, there were many who could both write and who praised our country.

I name: Huddie Ledbetter, Hank Williams, Randy Newman, Johnny Mercer, Muddy Waters, Sam Cooke, Carol King, Leiber and Stoller, Bob Dylan.

Irene Goodnight

Irene Goodnight

Goodnight Irene, Goodnight Irene

I’ll see you in my dreams.

This by Lead Belly, is as good as anything written by Yeats, who was the greatest poet since Shakespeare.

The poets above wrote the American Songbook, which is the soundtrack of our lives. It was said that 80% of the kids born between 1950 and 1965 were conceived to the music of Frank Sinatra, much of which was written by Johnnie Mercer: viz, “It’s a quarter to three, there’s no one in the place except you and me.”