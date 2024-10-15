After President Biden’s farewell debate I had a problem. It was evident that Donald Trump would win. I fantasised that he would offer me the post of Poet Laureate, and I wondered if I would accept. Washington DC is hot and muggy, and it is across the country from my home in Los Angeles.
On the other hand, it would be a signal honour to be tapped; and, more important, a chance to partially fulfil a debt not only to my country, but to Mr. Trump, and those who’ve stood up in its defence. I was reminded of the story of the Shadchan, the traditionally Jewish matchmaker.
He comes to the Goldbergs’s house and asks if they would entertain a marriage offer for their son, Shmuel, from Princess Margaret of Great Britain. The Goldbergs go into conference.
“Yes, she is not Jewish, but on the other hand, her family is quite religious; yes, she is older than he, but they tend to live long…” and so on.
They come back to the Shadchan and announce: “Yes, we would entertain an offer for our Shmuel from Princess Margaret.”
“Great,” the Shadchan says, “my job is half done.”
Now, after Mr. Biden was deposed, I was saddened by a third alternative: that Mr. Trump would be defeated, and I would be baulked of my maidenly demure followed by acceptance of his proposition. May God defend the United States, and restore that freedom from which all others flow: freedom of speech, and most importantly — may the deity take note — freedom of my own.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe