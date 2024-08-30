Such speculation was supported by the fact that finance capital was closely identified with the proliferation of “green” investment vehicles, especially in the form of ESG funds. Though a vocal opponent of ESG, even Blackstone CEO, Steve Schwarzman, accepted the necessity of a government-led transition to a “green world”. The CEOs of Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo each pledged to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 — the same goal outlined by the now infamous Green New Deal House resolution. This seemed to confirm further that the financial sector could finally be a partner in decarbonising the economy.

What accounted for asset managers’ newfound progressivism? The political economist Benjamin Braun suggested this new sensibility reflected shifting incentives at the heart of financialised capitalism. Asset managers — as “universal owners” supposedly holding interests that transcend the profit motive of any single enterprise — could be expected to take new stances on sustainability and government spending, provided those matters relate to the long-term health of capitalism. Increased government spending, for example, was imperative during Covid. Moreover, these firms could constitute a “powerful ‘easy money’ constituency” — in the sense that they supposedly fear asset devaluation, which would result from a restrictive monetary policy, more than inflation. Asset managers had never held such a commanding position within the capitalist economy during a significant inflationary surge, ostensibly opening the possibility for a break from the low-inflation monetary regime that persisted throughout the neoliberal period.

If Bidenomics represented an attempt to strike a post-neoliberal class compromise, then, its political economy rested upon the participation — begrudging though it might have been — of the new finance capital. But, as the Democrats are now discovering, finance is a fickle coalition partner.

Fiscal expansion may tighten labour markets and thus create an opportunity for workers to bargain for increased wages, but, to the extent that this results in price increases, the entire strategy is undermined. Not only did Larry Fink explicitly support increasing interest rates, but he even challenged Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s initial assessment that inflation was merely transitory, while insisting previously that the Fed would have to change policy. The support of finance capital for “easy money” evaporates the moment the working class begins to mobilise, or inflation exceeds certain limits.

Bidenomics, in turn, fundamentally hangs upon low rates, which made possible a re-evaluation of the cost of massive government debt, opening new horizons for a would-be activist government. Though far from triggering a crisis in US bond markets, this created a political doom loop for “big fiscal”: higher rates force up the cost of debt service, in turn eroding the political feasibility of major deficit spending. JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink, both of whom supported ambitious fiscal stimulus four years ago, have since become highly critical of Biden’s deficit spending.

In this sense, the symbiosis between the financial sector and the Democratic Party depends upon low inflation, and thus low rates. Meanwhile, in the context of higher rates, BlackRock will likely turn even more intensively to pushing its portfolio firms to ruthlessly cut costs, eliminate redundancies, outsource overseas, and find profits — undercutting the Biden administration’s efforts to rein in globalisation and support labour organising. Dimon, once an outspoken supporter of ESG, industrial policy, state-led investment in energy (going as far as to call for a “Marshall Plan” on energy security), and higher marginal tax rates, has since muted his political advocacy and cosied up to Trump. Schwarzman has followed suit.