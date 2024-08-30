A year into the Biden Administration, the asset management group BlackRock appeared to recognise what other financial institutions had missed: the shift to a “new investment order”. Covid-era fiscal stimulus, wrote a panel of the firm’s executives, was here to stay. Yet the corresponding increase in government indebtedness did not concern BlackRock: rising inflation, in its view, would “likely have more benign market implications than in the past”. Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the American Rescue Plan, was strung together within his first 100 days in office by Brian Deese, BlackRock’s former head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. BlackRock itself quickly expressed support for these initiatives — even breaking with business lobbies in backing increased taxation on business.
To some Democrats and progressives, this represented the formation of a “liberal financial bloc”, the heralding of the post-neoliberal era, and the possibility of an awkward coalition between the titans of American finance and the Left. Some posed the question: Had the financial sector’s partisanship shifted Leftward?
Yet, in the past year, the bet that finance could constitute a governing partner in a post-neoliberal society has rapidly soured. Nearly every hedge fund manager, many of whom loudly advocated ESG investing, has endorsed Donald Trump. And despite all of BlackRock’s initial support for the Biden administration’s post-neoliberal agenda — and the political capital invested in legislating the “liberal financial bloc” — the firm’s CEO, Larry Fink, harbours aspirations of holding the job of treasury secretary under a prospective Trump Administration.
Not so long ago, observers noted the close ties between BlackRock and the White House: former BlackRock executives — particularly Deese, who led the powerful Council of Economic Advisors — occupied numerous leading roles within Biden and Kamala Harris’s staff. BlackRock’s involvement in crafting what Deese described as a “21st-century American industrial strategy” signalled a genuine break with the neoliberal economics of the past several decades.
Deese proposed mild social democratic policies — expanded state subsidies for education, high-speed internet access, healthcare, and childcare — that led some to speculate that finance capital would not only support the subsidisation of infrastructure for corporate competitiveness, but may even constitute a “liberal financial bloc” that could serve as the foundation for a new social democratic class compromise. In this sense, “Bidenomics” seemed to answer post-neoliberal social democrats’ call for a renewal of industrial strategy to support corporate competitiveness and technological development, which, it was assumed, would go some way toward recreating the “good jobs” of the golden age. Biden’s post-neoliberal agenda and the distinct interests of finance capital seemed aligned.
To many progressives, even if the investments Biden proposed were oriented toward maximising corporate competitiveness and fostering public-private partnerships, such stimulus would be good for workers in that it could tighten labour markets and, therefore, create an opportunity to bargain for higher wages. So, too, would this put on the agenda the question of what form state spending would take, suggesting at least some expansion of social spending. As a result, these arguments held, the new finance capital opened the possibility for a renewed social democratic class compromise either around the environment or the expansion of the welfare state and income redistribution.
