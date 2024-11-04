Such context, however, must not lead us to shy away from what have become the painfully clear aesthetic failures of the Bauhaus. It was exciting once, but it has since become boring by virtue of its success. A handful of plain concrete surfaces is one thing, and most often an architectural delight; a world of plain boxes is more or less anti-human.

“A handful of plain concrete surfaces is one thing, but a world of plain boxes is more or less anti-human.”

Thus we reach the Gordian Knot of this story — that, on the whole, people of all political alignments and social backgrounds are not much fond of the Bauhaus. Look where tourists take photos: always with older buildings that seem to embody something about the country they are visiting, never with the generic modern buildings. Studies have also proven what we instinctively know to be true: our tendency of late to build cities filled with identical architecture has made the world an anxiety-inducing place, one too frequently hostile to human nature and our most basic psychological needs.

But this fact — that people generally like older architectural styles — cannot really be tussled with. Politics stands gurgling in the way, and this current furore will only bolster its obstruction, further deluding us into thinking that modernist architectural is fundamentally Left-wing and traditional architecture is fundamentally Right-wing.

The media, unsurprisingly, have drawn comparisons between the AfD’s motion and Donald Trump and Viktor Orban’s mandates regarding neoclassical architecture in recent years. Hence the Left feels obliged to defend the Bauhaus, not on aesthetic but on ideological grounds — and thus concedes to the Right a monopoly on humanity’s pre-modernist architectural heritage.

This is a sorrowful mistake, partly because terms such as traditionalist and modernist are pathetically vague, but primarily because we all stand to lose by letting architecture, which is really the question of how we choose to design our world, be warped by blind ideological loyalties.

The Left may have grown suspicious of traditional architecture, but this is misguided. The 19th-century Gothic Revival, for example, was really a socialist endeavour, promoted by the likes of John Ruskin and William Morris precisely because of its progressive qualities. And, if the Left are wrongly suspicious, the Right are yet more misdirected. It has become a received conservative opinion that all modern — by which they mean “ugly” — architecture is a consequence of socialism. But it is only a careless consumerism, a heartless commercialism, that favours generic architecture. For who would want every corner of our rich and varied Earth to look the same? Only somebody whose exclusive goal was making money, and for whom human wellbeing an irrelevance. Capitalism, not socialism, is the real driving force behind the enduring success of the Bauhaus. A strange truth to reconcile, but obvious to anybody who will think on it.