When it suited him, De Gaulle would turn a blind eye to repression in other countries if he wanted their leaders as allies. He was on an official visit to Nicolae Ceaușescu’s Romania when the student began tearing up the cobblestones in May 1968. Trump is equally sure that morality should have no role in foreign policy. He respects power and leaders who are not afraid to use power. If the circumstances are right, he is happy to do business with Saudi Arabia or North Korea.

Since the Second World War, most democratic leaders have had a particular emotional attachment to one country: the United States. Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair and Barack Obama all believed that America was a repository of virtue. There are two great exceptions. One was Charles de Gaulle. For him, America was simply a centre of industrial and military power; American idealism meant nothing. The American politician whom he most respected was not Kennedy or Roosevelt but Nixon. The other exception is Trump: a man who once, when asked to explain why he was not worried by the fact that Putin was a “killer”, replied: “You think our country’s so innocent?”

There is, of course, one respect in which Trump and de Gaulle differ dramatically. Trump has never accepted the result of the 2020 election and did everything that he could to cling to power after it. De Gaulle, by contrast, sometimes seemed eager to leave office when confronted with the mere hint of an electoral reverse. In 1969, a cause that he supported in a referendum was defeated. This had no constitutional implications — his presidential mandate had another three years to run — but he had resigned, packed his bags and returned to his country house in Colombey-les-deux-Églises within hours.

It would, though, be too simple to see a neat division between de Gaulle the defender of democratic propriety and Trump its enemy. De Gaulle had returned to power in 1958 as the result of what was, effectively, a military coup, during which the army took power in Algeria and threatened to take it in mainland France. De Gaulle did not endorse the actions of soldiers — but those who thought that they were speaking on his behalf did so and de Gaulle never disavowed them. He told the president of the two houses of the National Assembly that, if they did not support this return to power, he would do nothing — but that they would then “have to explain themselves to the paratroopers”.

If something kept de Gaulle from making himself a dictator, it was not admiration for democracy. His last visit abroad was a trip to Franco’s Spain in the summer of 1970. Rather, de Gaulle was restrained by a sense of balance and measure. He thought that dictatorships were likely to finish badly because they would always be sucked into “exaggerated enterprises”. He anticipated that the United States itself might choose “some general” to sort things out during the chaos of the late Sixties, but that this general would probably fail. Most of all, de Gaulle was distinguished from Trump by his pessimism about all human endeavours including, in the end, his own. He was intensely aware of the difference between de Gaulle the public man — an image that he had so carefully constructed for the French people — and de Gaulle the fallible human being. For more than a decade before his death in November 1970, his writing was frequently marked by reference to old age and the turning of autumn to winter. Somehow, I suspect that Trump — who is now one year younger than de Gaulle was at the moment of his death — is not as reconciled to his own mortality.