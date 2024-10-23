It must be all-so familiar to Theresa May. There she was in 2017, holding hands with The Donald, walking in the White House as the first foreign leader invited to see the new Caesar after his inauguration. Poised to assume her role as the old world’s special envoy to the court of the new emperor, the first question from the British press landed.
“Mr President, you’ve said before that torture works, you’ve praised Russia, you’ve said you want to ban some Muslims from coming to America, you’ve suggested there should be punishment for abortion,” began the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg. “What do you say to our viewers at home who are worried about some of your views and worried about you becoming the leader of the free world?” Smiling, Trump turned to May and asked: “This was your choice of a question? There goes that relationship.”
It was a joke, of course — and a funny one. The press pack loved it. I remember, because I was part of it. As so often with Trump, however, it was the humour of power: the glint of steel visible, even when sheathed inside a joke. What made it so funny, though, was the fact that everyone knew the special relationship was in his control, not May’s — and he was the type of man who could perfectly well jettison it because of some personal grudge. May had done everything she could to secure a good relationship but she was weak and he was strong. For the rest of her miserable time in power, Trump would remind her of this fundamental imbalance.
Eight years later, and the new PM is in exactly the same position. Keir Starmer has done everything in his power to ensure a smooth relationship with Trump. Through his foreign secretary, David Lammy, the Labour Party has formed close links to Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance. Starmer was the first foreign leader to speak to Trump after he came within inches of being assassinated in July. The pair even had dinner in New York during Starmer’s visit to the UN General Assembly in September.
And yet, here we are, the British Prime Minister once again caught in a Trump storm, battered from one side by allegations of election interference and from another by claims that the Starmer operation is involved in a shadowy censorship war against Elon Musk.
The furore began on Wednesday when it emerged that the Trump campaign team had filed an extraordinary legal challenge against the Labour Party’s “blatant foreign interference” after Starmer’s head of operations revealed that 100 current and former party staffers were headed to the US to campaign for Kamala Harris. The letter also refers to a report in The Washington Post claiming that Labour has been advising the Harris campaign on how to win, including Starmer’s most important aide, Morgan McSweeney — an allegation Labour denies.
