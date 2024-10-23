And though laughable, at least that idea can basically be understood. That’s not always true, for instance when the author claims that when looking at victims of gender-based violence, “people are being targeted to preserve the hypervaluation of masculinity, and victims are not only people who were assigned female at birth”. I have no idea what Khader means by this. Maybe my white feminist brain just isn’t up to such intersectional wisdom.

In a sense, it’s almost too easy to mock Faux Feminism, filled to bursting with all that pseudointellectual nonsense. Yet I think that Khader and the rest really matter. After all, every addition to the “white feminist” stable ultimately mischaracterises what mainstream feminism actually is. Rather than seriously engaging with a serious ideology, with a history and deep internal debates, it instead creates a strawman. Feminism, Khader and her colleagues disingenuously argue, is now about little more than lipstick and promotions at work.

And if that’s bad enough for feminism generally — though the girlbosses should surely be criticised, there’s clearly more to us than that — books like Faux Feminism are equally poisonous from a racial perspective. Not once in over 40 years of activism have I witnessed an actual feminist advocate for white women exclusively. Indeed, I spent my early years in the women’s liberation movement, throughout the Eighties, discussing real intersectionality: how feminism had to represent and include all women or progress meant nothing. From abortion rights to tackling male violence, I have never been in a group that wasn’t racially and ethnically diverse.

That’s equally true when it comes to specific struggles. Consider polygamy, which many of the black and Asian feminists I’ve worked with consider a form of patriarchal control. Yet Khader dismisses this view as “white imperialism” — handily ignoring the fact that many ex-Muslim women abhor Islamism and the culture it brings. If, then, the “white feminism” slur is sexist, it’s also racist. By refusing to give women of colour any agency in shaping their own feminism, it patronisingly assumes that they’re simply been duped by their nefarious white sisters.

I don’t want to be unfair here. Khader certainly writes well, and parts of her book are meticulously researched. The chapter on the “individualism myth” — where she outlines the history of women’s unacknowledged labour — was especially enlightening. Yet between generalisation and cliche, she ultimately only succeeds in ignoring most of what feminists, white or not, have achieved over the last century or more. Say what you like about Susan B. Anthony, and even by the standards of her age, she was fairly progressive on matters of race, surely better that she prodded women towards the ballot box than simply stay at home? That isn’t to say, of course, that feminism begins or ends with Suffs. It’s just that the march of women’s liberation is a long one, and every step in the road deserves to be remembered.

That’s especially true given plenty of women alive right now would surely love something as simple as the vote. As the Taliban steps up its torture of women and girls in Afghanistan, and increasing numbers of females worldwide find themselves shackled by Sharia, those that dismiss “white feminism” equally dismiss the millions of non-white women who expect support from their sisters in the West. Then again, as an academic at CUNY, or anyway an activist with time to picket musicals, it’s presumably easy to set these questions aside.