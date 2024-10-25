When I was a boy, growing up in Gaza, we used to play a game called “Arabs and Jews”. Two children would be designated captains and pick their teams, then we would find some sticks, pretend they were guns, and spend hours happily pretending to shoot each other. When one of the Arab team was “killed”, his comrades would hoist him onto their shoulders and utter a chant in Arabic. “With our soul and our blood,” we cried, “we redeem you, martyr.”
I still live in Gaza, and I still see children playing after more than a year of war, usually in the large open areas that have been flattened by Israeli airstrikes, among the ruins of destroyed buildings.
But their game has been updated. Now, the children of Gaza call it “Hamas fighters and Jews” — and they’ve added other new elements too. They pretend they’re being chased by Israeli drones, whispering to each other, “there’s a drone coming! We must hide!” Sometimes, they pretend to blow up Israeli tanks with mines and IEDs. They play for hours, because they have no other entertainment, and nowhere else to go. But the chant when a fighter “dies” is the same as it always was, though there are far more real martyrs now than when I was a kid. Many of them are children too.
Thousands of children under the age of 18 have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel last year. Many more have been injured and maimed and thousands are thought to be uncounted.
Every aspect of the lives of those who have survived has been upended. The schools and kindergartens have been closed since October 7, and untold thousands have lost their homes.
Palestinian society has always been characterised by close family relationships, and young children find it very hard to accept that a brother or sister is dead. I hear them all the time. Adults will tell them they’re in paradise, but they don’t really know what that means. “He went shopping, but soon he will come back,” they say instead. “She went for a picnic and had to stay away a few nights, but I’m sure she’ll be home quite soon.”
