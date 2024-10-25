The faster American culture spreads, the less foreigners seem to understand it. In October, the Irish novelist Anne Enright shared a few thoughts about the US elections. “[T]hese politics are playing out in some secret part of the American psyche,” she wrote. “The words that are not said are more important than those spoken aloud, and voters are not listening to their politicians in any real way.”
To an American living through the election season, things look very different. There’s nothing secret about the American psyche these days. Kamala Harris describes former president Donald Trump as “unstable and unhinged”, and compares him to Hitler. And he describes her as having “the mental faculties of a child”.
Enright’s worry that voters are not listening to politicians marks her as a Harris person; Trump people tend to see the problem as politicians not listening to voters. The American elections pit a party of the System (Harris’s Democrats) against a party of the Electorate (Trump’s Republicans). Naturally, worried foreigners will rally to Harris’s side. They know the American system, depend on it, and get all their news from it. They don’t generally know the American electorate and don’t think they depend on it. They might be about to discover they are wrong. Recently there were hopes for a reconciliation between the country’s raging electorate and the elites who run its sputtering system. With less than two weeks to go before Americans count their ballots, those hopes are likely to be dashed.
Time will tell whether Kamala Harris was an adequate pick to replace Joe Biden, once his age-related incapacity could no longer be concealed. But the method of her selection sealed the public’s understanding of Democrats as the party of monied elites — not a good thing to be this year. Concealing Biden’s condition required the collusion of the whole party, Harris included. It wrested the choice of Democrats’ 2024 candidate from rank-and-file voters and delivered it to the party’s billionaire backers in finance, entertainment and tech. The party is taking on a fat-cat profile. It has relied on ruses to hand-pick its presidential candidate in the past three elections. In 2016, the officially neutral chairwoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, worked behind the scenes to see off the socialist Bernie Sanders’s challenge to Hillary Clinton. In 2020, donors and strategists, desperate to unify the party factions against Trump and (again) to thwart Sanders, rescued Joe Biden’s failing candidacy by purging other moderates. Biden’s win was a vindication of their tactics. But they damaged the US — because the factions that made way for Biden would all have to be paid off when Democrats took power. The Biden administration was a junta of special interests — Black Lives Matter, immigrant and transgender activists, green-energy moguls, neoconservatives — without, we now realise, any guiding intelligence at its centre. Keeping these special interests together has cost money. That is how the American debt has rocketed to historic highs.
As a president is supposedly powerful, it was assumed that ousting Biden would require his assent. It didn’t. Once Biden stumbled in a debate last June, a funding strike called by the entertainment and finance billionaires did the trick. Cartoon heiress Abigail Disney, cryptocurrency billionaire Mike Novogratz, Netflix founder Reed Hoffman cut the party off until it agreed to replace Biden at the top of the ticket. In a sense it doesn’t matter which politician the system chooses. The party belongs not to voters but to interest groups, as it did between the Gilded Age and the reforms that democratised the nominating process in the early Seventies.
Donald Trump has turned that into a liability for Democrats. Working people remember fondly the economy as Trump ran it in the three years before the Covid emergency. It was not perfect: growth was lower than under Obama. But it was better distributed. The lowest quarter of workers saw their real wages rise by 5% under Trump, the first sustained improvement for the working poor since the 20th century. The great polling surprise of the 2024 election — the highest Republican support among black males since 1960 — is more plausibly explained by concrete economic achievements than by the intangible factors that pundits usually adduce, from Trump’s “ghetto” ostentation to his troubles with the legal system.
Well, I’ve just been in Washington DC for a few days and was surprised at just how little of the election jamboree was actually noticeable. Seeing Doug Emhoff out jogging in Georgetown was about as “election” as it got.
Whether the consistently rude service was a sign of popular discontent under the surface I have no idea. Don’t know what on earth happened there, the US used to be an oasis of customer service coming from Europe. Maybe it’s an expression of the problems and frustration that lead to toothpaste being under lock and key in the supermarket. Sad to see.