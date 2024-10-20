In the summer of 2020, the Afghan military received an unusual report. Transmitted by their US allies, it warned of a possible Taliban attack in Jalalabad, a city in the fertile country’s southeastern plain. Suggesting the assault would come between 1-12 July, it identified particular locations at risk of attack. More than that, the report predicted the Taliban onslaught would come at the cost of 41 lives, with a “confidence interval” of 95%.
During its bitter fight against the militants, the Afghan government must have received thousands of such reports. What made this one so special was its provenance: not the drones and informants of its friends in the world’s greatest superpower, but rather Raven Sentry, an AI-enabled warning model designed to predict insurgent activity.
Developed in 2019, while US negotiations with the Taliban were still underway, Raven Sentry was built to maintain situational awareness in Afghanistan after the final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. “We were looking for ways to become more efficient and to maintain situational awareness”, says Colonel Thomas Spahr, a professor at the US Army War College, adding that Raven Sentry would “enable” the Afghans to continue the fight after Nato had flown home.
The details are classified, but Raven Sentry apparently proved successful in Jalalabad, even as it stymied several other attacks as well. In the end, though, the programme was terminated abruptly, about the same time as democratic rule in Afghanistan, amid the chaos, fear and bloodshed of Kabul International Airport. Yet what Raven Sentry achieved that day in July 2020 could yet transform warfare — if, that is, the technical and ethical hurdles don’t prove too high.
Militaries have experimented with AI intelligence for a while. As far back as 2017, the US launched something called Project Maven to help analysts process large amounts of data. Yet if Maven relied on sophisticated object-recognition software, Spahr equally stresses that human officers remained “central” to the process.
Raven Sentry was different. Gathering together a range of data — social media messages, news stories, significant anniversaries and even weather reports — it could then predict places at risk of insurgent attack. “Neutral, friendly, and enemy activity anomalies triggered a warning,” Spahr explains. “For example, reports of political or Afghan military gatherings that might be terrorist targets would focus the system’s attention.”
